TipBITS: Stop Grouping Reminders Notifications

When I need to be reminded of something, I pick up my iPhone and tell Siri to remind me of it at the appointed time. (“Hey Siri, remind me to crank the truck at 9 AM.”) When the clock strikes that time, the iPhone pings me with a notification, which also remains on the Lock screen until I complete or clear it.

(If some task needs to happen soon, but not at a specific time, I still schedule it for some time, like 9 AM, on the day I’m most likely to complete it. That way the Lock screen notification reminds me of the task’s existence until I deal with it. If you don’t ask to be reminded at a particular time, you have to remember to find the task in Reminders itself, which defeats the purpose of asking for a reminder.)

But lately, I’ve been missing a lot of important notifications.

The culprit was notification grouping, a feature introduced in iOS 12 to stack notifications in Notification Center so more apps’ notifications could fit onscreen. Before that, a chatty Messages thread or Slack conversation could dominate the Lock screen, hiding more important notifications from Reminders and Calendar. That’s a worthy goal, but if I had more than one Reminders notification on a given day, I would have to tap the stack to see anything beyond the top one. That’s not difficult, but the stack prevented the Reminders notifications from serving their purpose of continuing to remind me of what I needed to accomplish.

Thankfully, you can turn off this feature for any app, including Reminders. Go to Settings > Notifications > Reminders > Notification Grouping (at the bottom of the screen) and choose Off. That prevents iOS from stacking your Reminders notifications, so you see each one individually.