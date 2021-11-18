Skip to content
Josh Centers

watchOS 8.1.1 Fixes Apple Watch Series 7 Charging Issues

Apple’s developers are apparently hard at work pushing out small bug fixes before leaving town for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Hot on the heels of iOS 15.1.1, which fixed dropped calls on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 (see “iOS 15.1.1 Prevents Dropped Calls on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13,” 17 November 2021), the company has released watchOS 8.1.1 to fix charging issues on the Apple Watch Series 7 . Like iOS 15.1.1, watchOS 8.1.1 has no security fixes.

watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users.

If you have an Apple Watch Series 7, you can install the 125 MB update in the Watch app in Settings > General > Software Update. To install the update, the Apple Watch must be on a charger and have at least 50% charge. If you’ve had charging problems with your Apple Watch Series 7, we recommend updating right away. Otherwise, it’s worth waiting to see if unexpected problems occur.

