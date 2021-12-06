TidBITS Needs Your Continued Support in 2022

Share Facebook

With November in the rear-view mirror, many TidBITS members will be seeing renewal notices arriving in their email. If you’re among them, thank you in advance for renewing—your continued support is essential! If you have trouble, contact Lauri Reinhardt at [email protected] for help. Since TidBITS memberships run on a rolling annual basis, if you don’t get a renewal reminder, it’s likely because you joined at another point in the year. You can check your membership expiration date on your account page; if it’s blank, your membership auto-renews.

We started the TidBITS membership program back in 2011, and it has been a lifesaver. Since then, it has generated the bulk of the revenue we need to pay for managing editor Josh Centers and regular contributors like Agen Schmitz, Glenn Fleishman, and Julio Ojeda-Zapata, along with Web hosting, email distribution, and ongoing maintenance.

However, the boost we got in April 2020 from over 700 readers joining as part of our 30th-anniversary membership drive has faded (see “TidBITS Marks Its 30th Anniversary in a Time of Pandemic,” 13 April 2020, and “TidBITS Memberships Increase—Thank You!,” 20 April 2020). I should have made another call for new members a few months back, but I was hoping things would pick up organically as vaccination rates climbed and the economy soared in response. Alas, that proved overly optimistic, and memberships are down about 4% from last year.

Don’t get me wrong; we’re still on firmer financial footing than many. As I said last year, while I encourage everyone to start or renew a TidBITS membership—even $20 is a help—please don’t let a contribution to TidBITS detract from any help you’d provide to people close to you, worthy nonprofits struggling to make a difference or local small businesses in dire straits.

We’re here to help you learn more about your Apple devices, work more efficiently and productively, and enjoy the magic that modern-day technology provides. We do that through our articles, of course, but also the vibrant, helpful, and fast-growing TidBITS Talk community, where our writers answer questions about their articles and expert TidBITS readers share their knowledge and real-world experience.

So if you aren’t yet part of the TidBITS membership program, would you consider joining the over 3600 other readers who help keep TidBITS running? You know we focus on content that’s practical, timely, and free of the fabricated drama that’s difficult to avoid elsewhere on the Internet. How worthwhile is our work to you?

A TidBITS membership comes with a few special perks:

Discounts of 15% to 50% on 90+ Mac, iPhone, and iPad products worth over $1100

A 30% discount on all Take Control books

The option to receive new articles in email as they’re published

A full-text RSS feed (non-members get a summary-only feed)

A version of the TidBITS Web site free of paid banner ads

Optional acknowledgment on our public TidBITS Members page

Be sure to scroll through our Membership Benefits page, which lists all the Mac apps on which members receive discounts. Among them, you’ll find essential apps that we use and recommend, like 1Password, Audio Hijack, Default Folder X, DEVONthink, Keyboard Maestro, LaunchBar, Nisus Writer Pro, PopChar X, Scrivener, SpamSieve, TextExpander, and more. (Contact me if you’d like to add your company’s product to the list.)

You can choose from different levels of support: $20, $50, $100, and $1000, or set your own monthly or yearly amount. There’s also a Boost TidBITS button at the bottom of that page if you want to use PayPal or make an extra out-of-cycle donation. The membership perks are the same at each level, with one exception: the $1000 TidBITS Angel level is a lifetime membership that includes dinner with Tonya and me if you’re in Ithaca or we’re in your city, once recreational travel feels feasible again. Special thanks to the people who joined at the TidBITS Angel level back in September!

So if you find TidBITS valuable or have received personal help from one of us simply because you asked, please become a TidBITS member to help us continue publishing the kind of articles you’ve become accustomed to reading each week. You’ll have our undying gratitude, and more importantly, you can rest assured that every article you read was made possible in part by your generosity. Thank you!