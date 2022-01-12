iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Fix Messages Bug and HomeKit Vulnerability

Share Facebook

Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates, with just a couple of bug fixes:

Messages not loading photos sent using iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps not responding to input

Perhaps the most interesting change appears in the security notes. There’s only one security fix, and it’s for a nasty HomeKit vulnerability, in which a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name (containing some 500,000 characters) could cause iOS and iPadOS devices that loaded it to be disrupted, even after rebooting—the only solution was to reset and restore the device. Security researcher Trevor Spinolas reported the bug to Apple way back in August 2021—it’s distressing that it took Apple this long to fix the bug.

If you use HomeKit or have been affected by the Messages or CarPlay bugs, you should update right away. Otherwise, we recommend waiting a few days to see if any issues crop up.

You can install the iOS 15.2.1 update (804.8 MB on an iPhone 11 Pro) and the iPadOS 15.2.1 update (676.6 MB on a 2020 iPad) in Settings > General > Software Update.