Apple Releases macOS 12.2.1 Monterey, iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1, and watchOS 8.4.2

Apple has released focused bug and security updates for macOS Monterey, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8:

macOS 12.2.1 Monterey : Apple says the update fixes battery drain on Intel-based Mac laptops when connected to Bluetooth peripherals. It also addresses a WebKit security vulnerability that could let an attacker execute code on your Mac with a malicious Web page—Apple says the vulnerability may have been actively exploited. Install it using System Preferences > Software Update.

iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 : These updates fix Braille displays and the previously mentioned vulnerability. Install them in Settings > General > Software Update.

watchOS 8.4.2: Apple's release notes specify "security updates and bug fixes" but don't offer any details. Install the update from your iPhone's Watch app in General > Software Update.

Given the serious nature of the security vulnerability, we recommend updating soon if you’re already staying abreast of the current versions of Apple’s operating systems.