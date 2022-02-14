LittleBITS: Unsubscribe Bug Reversed and Virtualizing Monterey on an Old Mac

Share Facebook

I have two quick bits to share this week: the restoration of several hundred TidBITS subscribers who were inexplicably unsubscribed on 6 December 2021 and a tip for how you can run a newer version of macOS than your older Mac supports.

Inexplicable Unsubscribe Event Reversed

It’s always something. Last week, Lauri Reinhardt was poking around in Sendy while trying to help a reader who wasn’t receiving TidBITS issues when she happened to notice that on 6 December 2021, a whopping 201 people unsubscribed from TidBITS. Most days see no unsubscribes at all, and when there are some, it’s usually one or two at most. So 201 was utterly anomalous. Even weirder, they all happened between 6:52 PM and 7:34 PM, presumably in direct response to the TidBITS issue being sent during that time. Subsequent weeks have seen just the usual handful of unsubscribes, so whatever happened, it was a one-time event.

When I checked with a small subset of readers, none had intended to unsubscribe or remembered having done anything that would trigger an unsubscribe. Although there was a higher proportion of .edu and .gov and .org addresses among the list of addresses that were unsubscribed, no one I asked—including a consultant friend who’s completely aware of his technology stack—could think of any common anti-spam or filtering tools that might have initiated an unsubscribe action in the background.

I’ve resubscribed everyone, so if you were among that group, our apologies! Everything should work again now. And if you see this on our website but haven’t been receiving TidBITS in email as you should, check with Lauri at [email protected], and she’ll get you sorted out.

Virtualize a Newer macOS Version on an Older Mac

Let’s say you have an older Mac that can’t be upgraded to macOS 12 Monterey—like a 2014 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display—but you would still like to run Monterey for testing or documentation purposes. You’re seemingly stuck. Or are you?

On TidBITS Talk, user jk2gs shared a workaround that took me by surprise—you can use VMware Fusion to virtualize Monterey even on Macs that don’t support Monterey. This trick presumably also works with any other virtualization app that’s compatible with your Mac’s current version of macOS. Once you have VMware Fusion, which you can get for free after creating an account, you can install Monterey or an older version of macOS.

I haven’t tried using VMware Fusion in this way, and I’ll bet there are various gotchas, but it’s worth investigating if you want to run a newer version of macOS than will install on your Mac.