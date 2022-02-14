LittleBITS: Unsubscribe Bug Reversed and Virtualizing Monterey on an Old Mac
I have two quick bits to share this week: the restoration of several hundred TidBITS subscribers who were inexplicably unsubscribed on 6 December 2021 and a tip for how you can run a newer version of macOS than your older Mac supports.
Inexplicable Unsubscribe Event Reversed
It’s always something. Last week, Lauri Reinhardt was poking around in Sendy while trying to help a reader who wasn’t receiving TidBITS issues when she happened to notice that on 6 December 2021, a whopping 201 people unsubscribed from TidBITS. Most days see no unsubscribes at all, and when there are some, it’s usually one or two at most. So 201 was utterly anomalous. Even weirder, they all happened between 6:52 PM and 7:34 PM, presumably in direct response to the TidBITS issue being sent during that time. Subsequent weeks have seen just the usual handful of unsubscribes, so whatever happened, it was a one-time event.
When I checked with a small subset of readers, none had intended to unsubscribe or remembered having done anything that would trigger an unsubscribe. Although there was a higher proportion of .edu and .gov and .org addresses among the list of addresses that were unsubscribed, no one I asked—including a consultant friend who’s completely aware of his technology stack—could think of any common anti-spam or filtering tools that might have initiated an unsubscribe action in the background.
I’ve resubscribed everyone, so if you were among that group, our apologies! Everything should work again now. And if you see this on our website but haven’t been receiving TidBITS in email as you should, check with Lauri at [email protected], and she’ll get you sorted out.
Virtualize a Newer macOS Version on an Older Mac
Let’s say you have an older Mac that can’t be upgraded to macOS 12 Monterey—like a 2014 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display—but you would still like to run Monterey for testing or documentation purposes. You’re seemingly stuck. Or are you?
On TidBITS Talk, user jk2gs shared a workaround that took me by surprise—you can use VMware Fusion to virtualize Monterey even on Macs that don’t support Monterey. This trick presumably also works with any other virtualization app that’s compatible with your Mac’s current version of macOS. Once you have VMware Fusion, which you can get for free after creating an account, you can install Monterey or an older version of macOS.
I haven’t tried using VMware Fusion in this way, and I’ll bet there are various gotchas, but it’s worth investigating if you want to run a newer version of macOS than will install on your Mac.
I’ve used VMWare Fusion to run unsupported versions of macOS a number of times in the past, both newer and older versions. For example, I have a Snow Leopard VM I still use occasionally running on an iMac released 4.5 years after Snow Leopard support ended, and I have a Mojave VM on an old laptop (too old for Mojave) I use the few times I need a laptop. I also use Fusion to run versions of macOS that I could run, but don’t want to. My iMac is running Mojave, and although it’s new enough to run Monterey, I don’t want to upgrade yet, so I have a Monterey VM that lets me run the few things I want to run that won’t run on Mojave (with this year’s TurboTax being a prime example.)
Now you tell me! (joking). I’ve just bought a new M-series and am busy transferring stuff from my 12-year old iMac 27" with El Capitan on 1Tb to the new 24" with only 512GB. But I guess it will be worth it in the end (?)!
It will be worth it. Using a VM is really only going to work for some limited programs/tasks with older computers when you’re emulating a newer version of OS. But things like email and web surfing work fine in Monterey in a VM as I discussed in another thread. The Music app seems fine also but I like older iTunes versions so I don’t use Music much. Since my 2012 Mini is about eight years old as I purchased it in 2014, I will probably upgrade soon enough but for most things, it is fine.
Regarding VMWare Fusion 12 (free with account), the requirements are interesting:
followed by this
The 2010 MacPro is hardware supported but since they cannot run anything (without a hack) beyond Mojave they are not OS supported.
My brother has an iMac 2015 running Catalina and cannot but upgraded to Big Sur.
His TurboTax program issued a warning that next year’s 2022 version (for a 2021 tax return) will not run on this machine.
Two questions:
Mike
I have Monterey and Big Sur running on an SSD-equipped mid-2012 i7 MacBook Pro with 16 GB RAM. The host environment is Mojave 10.14.6. I have separate Big Sur VMs running on that system under Parallels 17 and VMware Fusion 11.5.7, and I have Monterey running under Parallels. I didn’t bother to install Monterey under VMware.
These VMs are surprisingly usable on this hardware, but really only for testing purposes and for exploring basic Big Sur/Monterey features. They run things like Safari and BBEdit reasonably well, but they’re just a little too slow on this hardware for normal, everyday use.
However, if you your Mac has a traditional spinning hard drive, I wouldn’t even try to virtualize Big Sur or Monterey, especially on older hardware.
FWIW, Windows 10 works very well on this particular machine, both as a VM and via Boot Camp.
The warning is about Catalina, not his machine version. His iMac is fully capable of running Big Sur (according to MacTracker), so all he needs to do is upgrade macOS by this time next year.
