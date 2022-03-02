Apple Announces “Peek Performance” Event for 8 March 2022

Share Facebook

Finally, something normal in the news! Apple has officially announced its much-rumored event for 8 March 2022 at 10 AM PST. As has become the custom, you’ll be able to stream the event on Apple’s website or through the Apple TV app. You can also add the event to your calendar.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman correctly predicted this event, and he suggests we can expect:

A third-generation iPhone SE with 5G

An updated iPad Air

At least one new Mac

Apple plans to announce the 5G iPhone SE and a new iPad Air at an event currently scheduled for March 8th. Apple also plans to release iOS 15.4 in the first half of March. https://t.co/GB3dJOSUw8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 4, 2022

Additional Apple silicon Macs will continue to appear throughout 2022. Gurman says to expect “entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, an upgraded Mac mini geared toward professionals and a higher-end iMac this year.”

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, introduced the event with the phrase “peek performance.” That could be a hint at the first M2 Mac, offering a glimpse of the future of the M-series chips, plus a reference to the speed of 5G in the iPhone SE and an A15 Bionic chip in the iPad Air.

