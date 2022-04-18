Five Solutions for Pasting Plain Text on a Mac
Tell me if you’ve had this problem: you copy some text and paste it into a word processor, a spreadsheet, or any other app that supports stylized text and end up with text that looks different than the rest of your text. It may be a different font, font size, or color. Once it’s there, fresh text you add afterward takes on that formatting such that you find yourself fussing with formatting instead of focusing on your writing or editing.
By default, pasting text into many Mac apps brings with it any styling that had been applied. Maintaining text styles is often desirable—particularly when duplicating or moving text around within a document—but it’s often an annoying waste of time when you’re bringing content into a document from another app. In such situations, it’s best if you can paste just the text itself and have it take on the styling of the text around it.
There are numerous ways to solve this problem. Some are free, and others take advantage of a commercial utility that you may already have for another purpose. If the built-in solutions don’t work in your particular workflow, turn to one of the alternatives.
Built-in Solution: Paste and Match Style
Apple has long acknowledged this need with a command in the Edit menu: Paste and Match Style. Many other apps mimic the naming of Apple’s command, although you may also see variants like Paste and Match Formatting (Microsoft Word), Paste Text Only (Nisus Writer Pro), Paste without Formatting (Adobe InDesign), and Paste Without Format (Affinity Publisher).
For something as commonplace as pasting, a keyboard shortcut is welcome, and Apple’s default is Command-Shift-Option-V. That works in many apps, although the slightly simpler Command-Shift-V is also frequently used—it’s what you’ll find in Adobe InDesign, Nisus Writer Pro, and even the Web interface of Google Docs.
For the vast majority of situations, the built-in approach is all you need. Occasionally, however, you’ll find yourself in a situation where there seems to be no way to strip styling while pasting. Here are some alternative approaches that should work anywhere.
Quick and Clunky: Run It through a Plaintext Editor
If you already use a plaintext editor like BBEdit, a simple way to strip that unwanted formatting is to paste the text into a new document, select all, copy again, and paste it in its final destination. This approach works because BBEdit and similar apps pay no attention to text styling—they care only about the characters. It’s a fine workaround for infrequent use, but it’s slow and inefficient.
Pure Paste for Monterey
For a smoother and more flexible way of pasting plain text by default, check out Pure Paste. It lives in your menu bar and, by default, strips formatting from your clipboard automatically. You can override it on a per-copy basis, and it allows you to exclude particular apps for which pasted text should always come in with its formatting. Other options let you optionally preserve HTML links and remove tracking parameters from URLs.
Pure Paste is free, has no ads, collects no personal information, has no network connectivity, and ignores anything copied from a password manager. The only downside is it requires macOS 12.3 Monterey or later.
TextExpander
TextExpander enables you type an abbreviation to expand it into a longer word or phrase. For example, I type
xte instead of
TextExpander. Less well-known is the fact that it can also strip formatting from clipboard text. While I wouldn’t recommend subscribing to TextExpander just for this feature, if you already own it, you can create a snippet that pastes the clipboard contents without formatting. Follow these steps:
- Choose File > New Snippet.
- Make sure the Content menu is set to Plain Text.
- From the little keyboard icon, choose Clipboard to insert the Clipboard token into the snippet.
- In the Label field, give it a name like “Paste Plain Text.”
- In the Abbreviation field, enter the abbreviation you’ll type to invoke the paste.
For the abbreviation trigger, I use
xpt since I prefix all of my TextExpander shortcuts with “x” to make them unique and easy to type on both macOS and iOS.
Keyboard Maestro
If you already use Keyboard Maestro to automate actions on your Mac, it too offers the capability to strip formatting when pasting text. It takes only a minute to create a Paste Plain Text macro:
- Choose File > New Macro.
- Enter “Paste Plain Text” in the name field at the top.
- Click the New Trigger button, choose Hot Key Trigger, and press Command-Control-V (or whatever you like).
- Click the New Action button, search for “Filter” in the Actions list, and double-click it to add it to your macro.
- Leave the Filter pop-up menu set to System Clipboard and the To pop-up menu set to Source, but from the With pop-up menu, choose Remove Styles.
- Back in the Actions list, search for and add the Paste action.
Then, whenever you press Command-Control-V, Keyboard Maestro looks at whatever is on the clipboard, filters out all the styles, and pastes it in whatever text field contains the insertion point.
More Than One Way to Skin a Character
I won’t pretend this list is anywhere near comprehensive—there are many ways to paste plain text. Glenn Fleishman is a fan of Pastebot from Tapbots. The Mac App Store also has the Paste Plain Text menu bar app, though it asks for your email address. And finally, those who use Microsoft Office should also be aware of the Paste Options button, which lets you decide after pasting if you want to keep the formatting of the source you’re pasting, match the formatting of the destination where you’re pasting, or just paste plain text.
If you have another solution for pasting plain text that you prefer, tell us about it in the comments.
Several years ago, I used a free App called Plain Clip to strip all formatting from copied text. It worked well for my needs then, but it hasn’t been updated since then.
I didn’t test it on my new M1 Mac with Monterey installed, so I am not sure if it still works.
I copied this AppleScript off the Internet years ago. The Finder says that the file creation date was March 2011. It converts the clipboard to plain text. I activate it using the Script menu. The pasting step is manual (Command-v).
I have used iClip for years; it remains really useful. www.iclipapp.com
$15; fully operational trial, much more utility than just plain text but that works really well.
Don’t know how long a snippet it will accept, but I’ve found that hitting command-space and pasting the text into the Spotlight search field, then selecting it and cutting it from there before pasting into its final destination works most of the time for me.
Though, I do like @foo (Chik’s) AppleScript.
Edit: @Shamino’s comment reminded me about good old TextEdit, which can convert any Rich Text to plain text.
Pasting/cutting via a non-formatted text field can work with any app that has such a field.
I frequently use my installation of GNU Emacs for this, since its edit buffer will let me paste/copy any amount of text, no matter how large it may be.
In Keyboard Maestro, clicking the menubar icon, choosing Paste then pressing shift-option causes the clipboard to convert to plain text.
Alfred!
Probably needs the Powerpack, but if you have it create a two-step workflow. First, map a hotkey (I use ⇧⌘V). Set the action to “Pass through to workflow”. Set the argument to “macOS Clipboard Contents”.
Connect that to a “Copy to Clipboard” action. Set the Type to “Plain Text - Match destination formatting on paste”. Check the “Automatically paste to front most app” and “Mark item as transient in clipboard” boxes.
I’ve been using this for years and years - I didn’t write it but I can’t remember where it came from.
In Mail or Outlook paste formatted text into an unused address field (CC or BCC) then copy from there, cut and paste into the body of your email.
I have recently started using TextEdit for everything. I changed it to default to plain text. Initially I set the font to Adobe’s Source Code Pro because I have found it to be lighter and much more readable than other monospaced fonts.
But recently I switched to Menlo which is much more widely available and significantly more Unicode-complete than other monospaced fonts.
I only used styled text (RTF) when I really need it, which is less often than I thought it was.
I use to use an app called TextSoap on my Mac. It worked via the Services menu and could do multiple text cleanups. For example, not just removing formatting, but also add a blank line after paragraphs, removing smart quotes and non-ascii text, remove extra spaces and returns, etc.
I’m not sure why, but I just sort of stopped using it. I think I needed to pay for an update, but most Mac programs had adopted the *paste plain text *option and you it just didn’t seem as important.
I still see it’s around. I might buy it if they also offered a iOS version. Currently, I use MacVim on the Mac and IA Writer on the iPhone. MacVim is okay, but switching to use IA Writer is a pain.
I’m going with Pure Paste from here on. It does exactly what I need. Thanks for the tip.
I just use Edit > Paste and Match Style. I remapped it to a more humane key at System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts > App Shortcuts > All Applications > Paste and Match Style.
(1) I second iClip as a clipboard manager that can directly paste any saved clip as formatted or plain text. It can also convert clips to plain text.
(2) PopClip can has a Paste= option for pasting as plain text. It’s a very handy App Store item by Pilotmoon.com.
If you’re a LaunchBar user, you can use its Clipboard History feature to paste plain text. Just turn on the “As Plain Text” option and everything you paste from LaunchBar’s clipboard history is pasted without formatting.
I’d suggest excluding your password manager from LaunchBar’s clipboard history if you don’t want your passwords to show up there.
I’ve used Shift-Command-Option-V on the Mac for as long as I can remember. For me this is a bigger problem on the iPad. (I guess on the iPhone too but I don’t tend to do much copying and pasting between apps on the phone.) I think the only solution I’ve found is the “paste and copy in a plain text app” approach, but that’s a lot of steps.
I’d love to see the ability to long-press “Paste” in the iPadOS pop up text menu to get an auxiliary pop up menu with the option to paste and match style. I envision it acting like long pressing a key on the on-screen keyboard.
Is there a better solution I’m not aware of?
Nice discussion - thanks for all the good ideas
I use TextEdit a lot. When there’s no (or few) hyperlinks Paste and Match Style is my main tool for the job. If there are a lot of hyperlinks I want preserved, I often plain paste, select the text, select Default from the document’s Style menu bar item (with the paragraph symbol), then, if paragraphs are not preserved, select the text and apply DEVONtechnologies free Word Service’s “Word Service:Reformat” command from the Services Menu.
Word Service is available here under Freeware: DEVONtechnologies | Download
Pure Paste sounds like the cat’s meow for preserving hyperlinks, but alas, I remain using Big Sur
A few caveats about Word Service: Reformat
If the selection contains images, it removes them (yuck)
It usually fails to preserve bulleted lists
In some cases, it just doesn’t help at all
… the only example coming to mind is with text copied and plain pasted from YouTube video descriptions using Firefox (notoriously abysmal how it implements copy and paste). Gratefully, recent versions of Safari do a bang up job with YT’s text when plain pasted, then Styled as Default in TextEdit
As an aside, Word Service also has many other nice tools, among which is “Initial Caps of Sentences” which I find nowhere else (I’ve lobbied Apple a couple of times to add that to the Transformations contextual menu). I also find their “Statistics” tool especially helpful for counting characters when composing text for online form and ‘Chat’ fields with limited character allowances (e.g., Apple’s App Feedback comment field)
This is also possible with Typinator. I use the abbreviation “vv” for that - so I don’t even need a modifier key.
You can find a short description about this feature as well as many further Typinator power tips here:
https://www.ergonis.com/products/typinator/using/powertips/convert-clipboard-to-plain-text.html
And …
… Typinator does NOT require a subscription to do that
@chrei I love your products. I’ve used Typinator for years and never realized it could do such tricks. Shows the bad habits one can get into when they fail to fully explore a powerful program. Thank you for the link - now I will actually sit down and do my homework to tap the full ability of a very excellent program!!
