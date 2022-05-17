AT&T and Verizon Raising Prices in Response to Inflation

Share Facebook

Bloomberg reports that both AT&T and Verizon are raising prices in response to inflation. AT&T is jacking up prices on legacy plans by up to $6 per month on single lines and up to $12 per month on family lines. In June, Verizon will start charging for euphemisms, adding $1.35 per month for “administrative charges” for personal lines, with business lines seeing an additional “economic adjustment charge” of $0.98 to $2.20 per month.

While Verizon’s price increase applies to all plans, old and new, AT&T has focused its price increase solely on legacy plans in an effort to get grandfathered users to switch to its current unlimited plans. Regardless of the price hike, it’s often worthwhile to investigate newer plans as a way of saving money.

It remains to be seen if T-Mobile will join AT&T and Verizon in raising prices or if the brasher cellular company will double down on its often-lower pricing to lure AT&T and Verizon customers perturbed by their larger bills.