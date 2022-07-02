Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Bringing Back the Keyboard Flags in macOS 12.4 Monterey

When Apple released macOS 12.4 Monterey, it seemed like a relatively minor update (see “Apple Releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and HomePod Software 15.5,” 16 May 2022), but it included a small undocumented change that has irritated some users: it removed the colorful national flags associated with each keyboard input source. Previously, in System Preferences > Keyboard > Input Sources, you would see an American flag for the US keyboard, a Canadian flag for the Canadian English keyboard, a British flag for the British English keyboard, and so on.Keyboard preferences with flags

More importantly, you would also see these flags in the menu bar’s Input menu, with the currently selected keyboard’s flag showing as the menu icon.Flags in the menu bar's Input menu
With macOS 12.4, Apple chose to replace the flags with drab monochromatic blocks containing a one- or two-character code to identify keyboards, which are nowhere near as visually distinct.Menu bar Input menu without flags

Apple has seemingly been on a war against color for years, most notably in the sidebar icons of the Finder. However, Daring Fireball’s John Gruber says that a “little birdie” told him it’s a deliberate move on Apple’s part to not denote languages using national flags.

That makes some sense because languages aren’t always neatly tied to countries. But why now, after decades of presenting input languages this way? Especially considering that macOS has long used these little blocks to distinguish languages that don’t correspond to countries, such as Cherokee and Uyghur, and even some languages that would seem to match up, like Japanese and Thai. Regardless, there are several simple apps that can restore the colorful flags to your menu bar.

Keyboard Flag Solutions

At Daring Fireball, John Gruber highlighted a couple of App Store apps to solve this problem: the $0.99 Colorful Input Menu Flags and the $1.99 Keyboard Switcheroo. Neither app collects personal data. I decided to try out Keyboard Switcheroo on Gruber’s recommendation since he felt it was the more polished of the two.

Keyboard Switcheroo works pretty much like Apple’s old Input menu, with the key exception being a first-launch splash screen that offers basic instructions and prompts you to start Keyboard Switcheroo at login. Click Get Started to bypass that, and if you ever need to bring it back, choose Options > Help from the Switcheroo menu.Keyboard Switcheroo's help panel

When I first installed Keyboard Switcheroo, it placed the icon at the far left of the menu bar. You can hold down Command and drag a menu bar icon to move it wherever you want it, apart from the locked right-most positions.The Keyboard Switcheroo menu

If you choose Edit from Keyboard Switcheroo’s menu, you can add languages directly without delving into System Preferences. (However, changes in Keyboard Switcheroo aren’t reflected in System Preferences and vice versa.) You can also customize the language icons, choosing from the standard flag image, the flag’s emoji, text labels, or any image on your Mac.Editing input sources in Keyboard Switcheroo

So there you have it: a simple solution for a small but annoying change in macOS 12.4.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Bringing Back the Keyboard Flags in macOS 12.4 Monterey