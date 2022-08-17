iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 Monterey Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities

Share Facebook

In response to a pair of concerning security vulnerabilities, Apple has released three updates: iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 Monterey. One of the vulnerabilities is at the kernel level, whereas the other is related to WebKit. No other changes were mentioned.

Given the severity of the vulnerabilities—both allow arbitrary code execution, one with kernel privileges—and the fact that both are being exploited in the wild, we recommend that you update as soon as possible. As always, install iOS and iPadOS updates by going to Settings > General Software Update; install macOS updates from System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple also released watchOS 8.7.1 for the Apple Watch Series 3 but didn’t include any release notes or mention any published CVE entries. You can download it from the Watch app in General > Software Update.