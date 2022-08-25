Plex User Passwords Compromised in Data Breach

Share Facebook

Many Apple users rely on Plex to manage their personal media libraries. Unfortunately, TechCrunch reports that some of Plex’s user data—email addresses, usernames, and passwords—has been compromised, with the company admitting that the majority of its 30 million accounts were affected. Even though Plex says the passwords were hashed (cryptographically scrambled), the company is still warning users to change their passwords. If you missed or haven’t yet received the notice, here’s how to do that on the Plex website:

Click the hamburger icon in the upper-right corner.

Click Sign In and log in to your account. Click the hamburger icon again and then click Account Settings. Look under Security and click Edit to the right of Password.



If you haven’t already done so, you can also take the opportunity to turn on two-factor authentication. If only we had some technology that was better than passwords!

