Free Two-Month Membership in Online NMUG Mac User Group

As I wrote in “LittleBITS: iCloud Delivery Issues, Naples MUG, Howard Oakley” (24 January 2022), many Mac user groups continue to decline, with the COVID-19 pandemic making in-person meetings even harder.

We were particularly sorry to see the Corvallis Macintosh Users Group shut down earlier this month. CMUG had been the home group for the late, great Phil Russell, who created and regularly contributed to the club’s influential Mouse Droppings newsletter. The president of the Oregon MacPioneers User Group penned a nice tribute to CMUG and mentioned the similarly defunct Eugene Mac User Group. Oregon-based Mac users can check out the Portland Macintosh Users Group to stay within the state (and PMUG’s meetings are made available via Zoom), but there’s another option for those who can’t attend in-person meetings.

NMUG, the Naples MacFriends User Group, has been on a tear, thanks to its weekly online meetings hosted by industry experts, including quite a few people close to TidBITS. I gave a presentation to NMUG about Apple’s WWDC announcements back in June, and on 19 October 2022, Glenn Fleishman will be drawing on his experience writing Take Control of Your Apple ID to discuss everything you need to know to configure your Apple ID, how you interact with Apple’s cloud-based services, and the best ways to troubleshoot account access problems.

When I mentioned NMUG back in January 2022, the group was at 600 members. Now it boasts nearly 800 members worldwide and aims to break 1000 by the end of 2022. To that end, NMUG is offering two months of free membership for anyone joining in September. So if you’re looking for that MUG experience online, give NMUG a try.