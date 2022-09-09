Share Facebook

While we were focused on covering Apple’s announcements from the Far Out event on 7 September 2022, Steve Jobs’s widow Laurene Powell Jobs, Tim Cook, and Jony Ive took the stage at the Code conference to announce the Steve Jobs Archive. It’s a spare, elegantly designed website that leads with an email Jobs sent himself stating his core ideals and goes on to highlight selected Jobs quotes, supplemented with longer audio and video clips.

The site suggests that we’ll see more from it and be able to contribute as well:

With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution. We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward.

There is undoubtedly a treasure trove of materials and personal stories surrounding Steve Jobs, and it will be interesting to see how the Steve Jobs Archive grows and evolves. Jobs himself was famously uninterested in revisiting the past, which is by definition the focus of an archive, so we’ll also be curious to see how the people behind the Steve Jobs Archive implement their balance of “respect for the past and excitement for the future.”