iOS 16.0.3 and watchOS 9.0.2 Fix Bugs

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Apple has rolled out a pair of minor bug-fix updates: iOS 16.0.3 and watchOS 9.0.2. The bugs addressed are extremely specific but important for iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra users, plus anyone who uses the Mail app on their iPhone. We recommend such users update soon; others can wait a little longer to make sure there are no associated problems. Apple is likely holding more significant changes for iOS 16.1, which will probably ship alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura soon enough.

iOS 16.0.3

Much of the focus of iOS 16.0.3 is on fixing iPhone 14 issues, including:

Delayed or missed call and app notifications on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volumes during CarPlay calls on iPhone 14 models

The Camera app being slow to open or switch modes on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iOS 16.0.3 also fixes a bug that caused Mail to crash on launch after receiving a “malformed email.” This fix is undoubtedly for the “Mailjack” bug discovered the same day iOS 16.0.2 shipped (see “iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Paste Permissions and iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake,” 23 September 2022).

You can install the iOS 16.0.3 update in Settings > General > Software Update.

watchOS 9.0.2

The watchOS 9.0.2 update also addresses four bugs:

Interrupted Spotify streaming

Snooze alarm notifications continuing to pop up after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users

Newly paired Apple Watch units not completely syncing Fitness and Wallet

Microphone audio interrupted on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra

watchOS 9.0.2 has no CVE security entries.

You can install the watchOS 9.0.2 update in General > Software Update. Your watch must be on the charger, charged to at least 50%, and near your iPhone.