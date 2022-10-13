Apple Takes One More Step into the World of Banking

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Ever since the advent of Apple Pay, speculation has swirled about Apple becoming a full-blown bank. Then there was Apple Pay Cash and the Apple Card. Now, Apple is going to offer savings accounts. Apple has not officially declared a name, but the image filenames in Apple’s press release call it Apple Card Savings, and Savings is repeatedly capitalized in the press release, so for now, we’re going to call it Apple Card Savings.

In partnership with Goldman Sachs, Apple Card users will have the option to deposit their Daily Cash rewards from using the Apple Card into a “high-yield savings account.” Once the feature is live (in the “coming months”), you’ll be able to open an account and have your Daily Cash automatically deposited into it. There won’t be any fees, minimum deposits, or minimum balance requirements, and it’ll all be managed through the Wallet app.

Here’s a key detail coyly buried in Apple’s press release: you’ll be able to deposit funds from a linked bank account or your Apple Cash balance. You will also be able to withdraw from your Apple savings account to your linked bank or to your Apple Card (presumably applying the amount to your balance).

So this will indeed be a full-blown savings account, but questions remain. For instance, will you be able to deposit a check into your Apple savings account? I doubt that’ll be possible, at least at first. Will there be an ACH number for wire transfers? Presumably so, since you can link a bank account to it, but it may not be accessible by users.

It’s a truly strange announcement because it’s uncertain when the accounts will be available or what the interest rate will be (Marcus from Goldman Sachs currently offers 2.15% APY). And why announce it now?

One thing is certain: Apple is one step closer to being a bank. Or at least a consumer front end to Goldman Sachs.