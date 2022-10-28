Apple Releases iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 to Fix Security Vulnerabilities on Older Devices

Share Facebook

Apple has released iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 to fix 17 security vulnerabilities on older devices that either aren’t yet running or don’t support iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The new versions have no new features or other bug fixes, but address vulnerabilities…

…in the Apple Neural Engine, graphics driver, image processing code, and kernel that allowed arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges.

…that allowed a maliciously crafted audio or USD file to leak private information.

…in Safari that let attackers steal personal information.

…that enabled a malicious Wi-Fi network to initiate a denial-of-service attack.

Since Apple says that one of the fixed vulnerabilities is actively being exploited in the wild, if you haven’t yet upgraded to iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, or you’re using older devices that can’t upgrade, you should install these updates as soon as possible from Settings > General > Software Update.