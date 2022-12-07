iOS 16.1.2 Optimizes Crash Detection, Improves Wireless Carrier Compatibility

Share Email

Last week, Apple released iOS 16.1.2 to improve compatibility with wireless carriers and provide Crash Detection optimizations for the iPhone 14 lineup. (Perhaps it no longer goes off in amusement parks; see “Roller Coasters Can Trigger Crash Detection in the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch,” 10 October 2022.) The update also contains security fixes that Apple promises to document soon, in case you’re looking for some light reading.

Should you upgrade? I can’t see any reason to delay, especially if you’re planning to be in a car anytime soon.

No other Apple operating systems were updated, though I wonder if the next update to watchOS 9 will include the Crash Detection optimizations.

But here’s the lead-up to my real question, as I ponder where TidBITS can add the most value. iOS 16 should have notified all users about the update, so the existence of iOS 16.1.2 shouldn’t be news to anyone. Also, I don’t know anything more about the update than Apple publishes in the release notes, so I can’t provide anything more than what feels like blatantly obvious advice.

So was this article useful enough to you to justify my writing it and your reading it? Or was it just an exercise in logging junk miles on the news treadmill? Let me know by taking the poll in the comments and explaining your answer if you wish—bonus points for clever analogies.