Restarting your iPhone or iPad isn’t something you should have to do often, but there are times when it’s a good troubleshooting step to eliminate odd or problematic behavior. There’s no harm in restarting, apart from a short downtime. But you may not remember which buttons to press to restart your iPhone or iPad (which is really powering the device off and back on, not a true restart). Plus, not everyone may have realized that Apple added an option to power the device off in Settings > General > Shut Down.

In iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has made restarting significantly easier by bestowing Siri with that capability. Just invoke Siri by holding down the side button or Home button, and then say, “Reboot.” Siri also understands “Restart this device,” “Restart my iPhone,” and so on, although using “Restart” on its own tends to cause whatever audio was playing previously to start again. You can also restart your device hands-free with “Hey Siri, reboot,” but your command could be picked up by multiple devices within range, which might not be desirable. Regardless of how it’s invoked, Siri always asks if you’re sure that you want to restart, and you can either tap the Restart button or answer “Yes.”

That makes me wonder if someone could cause all the iPhones in a crowded room to restart by yelling, “Hey Siri, reboot,” and following it up with “Yes” a few seconds later. Very little actual harm would result, but it would freak people out. It could be a great distraction technique in a spy flick. And as my train of thought continues, now I’m dying to know if the PA system in an airport could be hijacked and used to play a stream of disruptive “Hey Siri” and “OK Google” commands. In a movie, of course.

Sadly, Siri hasn’t yet gained the capability to restart other Apple devices. It’s easy enough to restart a Mac by choosing Restart from the Apple menu (among quite a few other methods), but it would be actively useful if Siri could restart an Apple TV, Apple Watch, or HomePod. Instead, here’s what you must do to restart each of them:

Apple TV: I can never remember the keys to press on the remote to restart an Apple TV because there are so many buttons and the specific combinations to restart have changed three times (currently, hold down the Back and TV/Control Center buttons). I often resort to selecting Settings > System > Restart and will admit to pulling the power once when I got frustrated.

Apple Watch: The Apple Watch is more obvious because it has fewer buttons. Restart it by holding down the side button until the sliders appear, tapping the power icon, and dragging the Power Off slider to the right. Alternatively, navigate to Settings > General > Shut Down. Either way, turn it on again by holding the side button until the Apple logo appears.

HomePod: The only way to restart a HomePod is by touching and holding its tile in the Home app, scrolling down and tapping the gear icon, tapping Reset HomePod at the very bottom of the settings, and finally tapping Restart HomePod. Instead, I usually just unplug it, wait a few seconds, and plug it back in.

Finally, I wonder how the fact that Siri learned to restart iPhones and iPads in iOS 16 first became known. I don’t remember Apple mentioning it in a keynote, and Apple’s coverage of Siri commands doesn’t seem to include it. The first article about it that I can find is dated two days after iOS 16’s release, on 14 September 2022, and comes from a site I’d never heard of called wccftech.com. After that date, lots of sites mention the feature, but did wccftech.com discover it, publish it first, or merely backdate its coverage?