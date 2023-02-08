Help Build a List of Apple-Related Conferences in 2023

Share Email

For several years before the pandemic, we created and maintained a TidBITS article listing as many Apple-related (or at least Apple-adjacent) conferences as we could find (see “The Top Conferences for Mac and iOS Professionals in 2019,” 19 May 2019). But as much as I liked the idea, I wasn’t happy with our execution. The research was a lot of work, I was never sure how popular the article was, and the TidBITS publishing model isn’t designed for living documents.

So, as in-person conferences return in response to the easing of pandemic concerns and precautions, I’m bringing back the conference list with a new community-driven approach that spreads the workload among everyone who’s interested.

I’ve created a wiki page to collect these conferences on the Discourse instance that hosts TidBITS Talk. Anyone with a TidBITS account can add to the new Apple-Related Conferences in 2023 community page by clicking the Edit link at the bottom. Conference organizers are welcome to submit their own conferences!

Rather than the narrative approach that we employed in the past, the format for this new community page is intentionally simple, with four pieces of information:

Conference name as a heading, linked to the conference website

Date(s) of the conference

Location, at the level of city and state or country

Target audience for the conference

The goal of this list is not to give readers every last detail but to provide a jumping-off point for more research: “I wonder if there are any conferences for Mac sysadmins in the US over the summer… hey, let’s see if MacAdmins in July fits my schedule and budget.”

So have at it! Please submit information on all in-person and virtual conferences that might interest Apple users and professionals. I retain full editorial privileges, so I may tweak details for accuracy and tone, and if I feel that a conference doesn’t belong, I’ll remove it. And, of course, I will deploy space lasers against spammers.