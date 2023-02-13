iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, macOS 13.2.1 Ventura, watchOS 9.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2, and HomePod Software 16.3.2 Fix Bugs and Security Vulnerabilities
Apple has once again pushed out updates to its entire family of operating systems, fixing bugs and addressing security vulnerabilities. Because one of these vulnerabilities—a bug in WebKit that could allow maliciously crafted Web content to execute code—is being actively exploited in the wild, we recommend installing all these updates immediately.
Details, such as they are, include:
- iOS 16.3.1: Apple says this update fixes a problem with iCloud settings displaying incorrectly or being unresponsive if apps are using iCloud, addresses an issue that prevented Siri requests for Find My from working, and improves Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. With luck, Crash Detection will now stop triggering false alarms for skiers. iOS 16.3.1 also plugs two security vulnerabilities: the actively exploited WebKit vulnerability and another in the kernel.
- iPadOS 16.3.1: Unsurprisingly, iPadOS 16.3.1 gets the same bug and security fixes as iOS 16.3.1, minus the Crash Detection optimizations.
- macOS 13.2.1 Ventura: Apple doesn’t share any details about bugs fixed in Ventura but calls out three security fixes, the two previously mentioned and another in Shortcuts.
- watchOS 9.3.1: Apple hasn’t published release or security notes for watchOS 9.3.1 yet, but it’s a safe bet they won’t include anything surprising.
- tvOS 16.3.2: Nothing to see here—Apple merely says this update includes “general performance and stability improvements” and hasn’t yet published security notes. tvOS 16.3.1, which Apple quietly released a week ago, had the same release notes.
- HomePod Software 16.3.2: Apple didn’t describe last week’s HomePod Software 16.3.1, but 16.3.2 includes a fix for a bug where asking Siri to control smart home accessories could fail, along with general performance and stability improvements. There are no security notes for this update.
Any details on this?
MacRumors is saying Apple is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”
Aware “of a report that it may have been” is to me very different from saying “we know it has been”.
Before people are being scared into installing something on their production systems only minutes after it has come out, we should make sure there is actually a truly pressing concern. Otherwise, many users will likely be better off waiting a day or two to ensure reliability of this patch is better than much of what Apple has released lately.
Interesting that there is a mention of a standalone Safari 16.3.1 update on Apple’s Security Updates page being available for Big Sur & Monterey users but NO download link! I checked to see if it showed up in Safari 16.3 on my MacBook Pro: Nope. Even checked on Apple’s downloads and updates pages but nothing mentioned there.
This is standard wording that Apple always uses, for whatever reason. I think you should simply assume that they and/or the person that discovered the vulnerability has observed an existing threat which at least attempts to exploit it. Standard security related practices will normally never include details, but sometimes another malware researcher will later provide more details.
Apple hasn’t been posting separate document and download links for Safari updates in recent years. They have moved the function to Software Updates which has been somewhat unreliable for all updates recently.
This just in. Describes the risk to home users as Low. Large Government and Businesses are High and the apparent target of the threat.
