tvOS 16.3.3 to Fix Siri Remote Problems for Third-Generation Apple TV 4K

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Apparently, some owners of the new third-generation Apple TV 4K have been having problems where the USB-C Siri Remote doesn’t connect reliably. With luck, those issues will be a thing of the past once users install the just-released tvOS 16.3.3, which promises to fix this problem. The update is available only for the third-generation Apple TV 4K, and you can install it right away from Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software or let it install on its own.