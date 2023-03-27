iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 Provide Security Fixes
There isn’t much to say here, but Apple has released iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 with fixes for 16 security vulnerabilities. The company says that one bug, a WebKit vulnerability that opens iPhones and iPads up to maliciously crafted Web content, is actively being exploited in the wild. As such, we recommend updating older devices that can’t run iOS 16 right away.
I’m still using iPadOS 15.7. How do I get 15.7.4? That’s not an option in my software update, just 16.4.
If your device is capable of running ios16, you cannot install anything on iOS 15 beyond 15.7. 15.7.4 is only for those devices that can run iOS 15 but not iOS 16, like the iPhone 6s and 7, and the first iPhone SE. (There are iPad models that can’t install beyond iOS 15 as well.)
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum