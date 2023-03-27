iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 Provide Security Fixes

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



There isn’t much to say here, but Apple has released iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 with fixes for 16 security vulnerabilities. The company says that one bug, a WebKit vulnerability that opens iPhones and iPads up to maliciously crafted Web content, is actively being exploited in the wild. As such, we recommend updating older devices that can’t run iOS 16 right away.