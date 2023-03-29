WWDC 2023 Scheduled for June 5–9

Share Email

In an announcement that surprised approximately no one, Apple has scheduled its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference for June 5th through 9th. WWDC will once again take place online for free, along with a special one-day event at Apple Park, accessible by lottery. Requests to attend must be submitted by 4 April 2023. Also on the docket is a Swift Student Challenge for budding developers, who have until 19 April 2023 to submit their entries.

It’s a safe bet that the WWDC keynote will feature iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Plus, the rumor mill is working itself into a tizzy over Mark Gurman’s report of the possible unveiling of a mixed-reality headset. Other rumors from Gurman suggest a 15-inch MacBook Air, the long-awaited release of a Mac Pro with Apple silicon, and conceivably an M3-powered update to the 24-inch iMac, though that seems slated for later in the year.

This is also a good opportunity to remind everyone of our Apple-Related Conferences in 2023 collection—if you know of conferences that should be listed, add them!