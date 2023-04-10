Level 2 Clean Install of Ventura Solves Deep-Rooted Problems
TidBITS readers have recently asked me a few times if I think macOS 13 Ventura is mature enough to install on their Macs. My short answer was, “Yes, it’s fine,” because I have been running Ventura on my M1 MacBook Air since the beta last year and have experienced no problems. The longer answer was, “But I still haven’t upgraded my iMac, and once I do, I’ll write about it.”
You might wonder why I don’t keep my Macs in sync all the time. Even when a new version of macOS is working well, I like to keep one of my Macs on the previous release until I feel confident recommending the upgrade to everyone. Having the previous release available helps me compare behaviors or interfaces between the two and see if bugs have been fixed or introduced. (We won’t speak here of the abomination that is Ventura’s System Settings; it’s not a reason to avoid upgrading, but it is undeniably awful.)
So if you’ve been waiting for us to give the go-ahead, I encourage you to upgrade when convenient. As always, I recommend Joe Kissell’s Take Control of Ventura for upgrade help. Now here’s why it took me so long.
Kernel Panics and Boot Authentication Failures
I wasn’t been sticking with macOS 12 Monterey on my 2020 27-inch iMac because of concerns about Ventura reliability or app incompatibility. Instead, I had put off the upgrade because I wanted to perform a time-consuming clean install that I hoped would resolve two long-standing problems.
First, and most notably, was a series of kernel panics that started in mid-2021 in macOS 11 Big Sur and persisted through Monterey. My iMac sometimes panicked twice a day; more commonly, a week or two would pass between panics. Several times it even worked perfectly for 2 to 4 months before succumbing to another spate of panics. (I know all this because I saved 47 panic reports manually in my BBEdit Notes window. macOS used to generate panic logs that I could access in Console. Those logs may still be created, but I can’t find them.) The kernel panics almost never happened when I was sitting in front of the Mac, and once I restarted, macOS restored the state of the Mac to where I was before the panic. While extremely troubling, they weren’t all that disruptive.
The second problem was less frequent but equally as inexplicable. Whenever I installed a minor macOS update, the first boot afterward wouldn’t have access to my keychain for some reason, so that when all my usual apps launched, I was plagued by so many authentication requests (20? 50?) that I had to fight off the dialogs and restart again. On that next restart and every subsequent one, everything was fine. (Fellow TidBITS writer Glenn Fleishman had a similar ongoing problem with privacy preferences after restarts. He wrote up a nuclear solution for fixing it.)
This problem has bedeviled me since at least macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and persisted through macOS 12 Monterey. I assumed it was software cruft because my workaround was to switch to an otherwise unused admin account before updating, suggesting that the problem was related to my account. However, I could never root out anything that helped, like a corrupted preference file.
Could a clean install eliminate these annoyances?
Levels of Clean Install
When I say “clean install,” I mean something more significant than the term generally implies. A clean install usually refers to reformatting the Mac’s boot drive and installing a fresh copy of macOS before restoring apps, settings, and data from a backup. Let’s call that a “Level 1 clean install.”
It’s no longer particularly helpful. Since Big Sur, your Mac’s drive is split into two parts, even though it still presents as a single volume in the Finder. All your data lives on one read/write volume, while all system files are locked on a separate, read-only, cryptographically signed volume called the Sealed System Volume. For security reasons, Macs don’t boot directly from that volume but instead from a snapshot of the system. Since every component is signed, any file being modified or corrupted in the smallest way—as little as a single bit flipped—due to a failure of the underlying storage will cause the seal to be invalid, and macOS will refuse to boot. The same would be true if someone developed malware that could unfathomably pierce the locked volume.
In other words, if anything is wrong with your installation of macOS, your Mac won’t boot at all. At least that’s what Apple says—I’ve never actually seen a Mac refuse to boot because of such a problem.
My iMac never refused to boot, and it installed the upgrade from Big Sur to Monterey and numerous minor updates within each major version without complaint. Resetting NVRAM, running hardware diagnostics, unplugging USB and Thunderbolt devices, and anything else I could think of made no difference or gave any hints toward a solution. My next step was a Level 2 clean install.
Given my role in the Mac world, I install a vast amount of software. In my Applications folder in Monterey, I had 236 items. Some dated back to early 2017, the last time I performed a Level 2 clean install. I don’t even recognize all the apps’ names! The problem is that some of these apps installed kernel extensions and other system-level components over the years, and while Apple’s macOS installer tries to disable crufty old bits that could cause problems, it’s not entirely effective.
Here’s how I perform a Level 2 clean install:
- I make several backups and verify that they’re good.
- To get started, I boot into macOS Recovery and erase the boot drive.
- Next, I install macOS, which takes a very long time.
- When restoring from my backup in Setup Assistant, I select the contents of my home folder but avoid restoring applications. (These choices are controlled by checkboxes in the process when the assistant asks what you want to restore.)
- When restoration is complete, I force myself to download every app and utility and install a fresh copy.
In the extremely unusual situation of an app I still use no longer being available for download, I can restore it from my backup, but I try hard to replace obsolete apps.
Most of the time, apps access their licenses and settings from my user account, so I can pick up using them where I left off. Installing each app fresh is tedious and cuts into my productivity for a week or two, but I appreciate the feeling of starting anew.
Is there a Level 3 clean install? Yes, but it would be a major pain, and I’ve never done one. For a Level 3 clean install, you would erase the boot drive, install macOS, and set up a new account. You would then manually copy just your data—no settings—into your new home folder. The hard part comes next. You must enter registration codes and reconfigure each app’s settings from scratch. For some apps, you’ll also have to sort through your home folder’s Library folder to find subfolders that contain essential data—like certain items in Application Support and your Mail folder. Don’t attempt a Level 3 clean install unless a Level 2 clean install hasn’t helped and you’re left fighting problems that occur in only your account.
Did It Work?
Although it may take months before I know for certain, the Level 2 clean install has apparently stopped the kernel panics. My iMac hasn’t suffered a single panic since I upgraded on 3 March 2023, while I had seven panics in the previous month.
The releases of macOS 13.3 and 13.3.1 also confirmed that a Level 2 clean install resolved the problem with authentication in the first boot after installing a minor update. Both of those updates installed fine, although I had to unlock my Time Machine drive and log in to Setapp after the macOS 13.3 update. No extra authentication requests appeared after the macOS 13.3.1 update.
Viva Ventura! But more to the point, you might need a Level 2 clean install to resolve some tricky problems, and others might succumb only to a Level 3 clean install. If you’re battling such recalcitrant gremlins, try deeper cleaning.
Your story sounded awfully familiar. I too have been plagued by kernel panics for some time now. They come seemingly random and in waves, sometimes a few a week, sometimes several per hour.
I first installed the OS over the drive, hoping this would straighten out the assumed bugs. This had no effect.
Then I did a level 3 clean Install. Took a long time to get back up and running, but getting rid of dead wood was worth it. The kernel panics didn’t go away though. Was I looking at a hardware defect?
I then resorted to an old utility, Onyx. This has reduced the kernel panic rate to just one or two a week, suggestive of a software cause. I now run Onyx once a week.
But the problem is not gone; Still a hardware fault? I’m not ready yet to bring my M1 MBP in for analysis and/or repair.
At least I’m not the only one having kernel panics…
=====
Update: I just had two kernel panics in quick succession. Ran Onyx. Let’s see how long the current session lasts…
Thank you for clarifying that. I had suspected it, but I appreciate the confirmation, especially before I actually attempted it.
Panic reports are here:
Older ones get moved here:
/library/logs/diagnosticreports/retired
On the other hand I started out with a 2008 INTEL iMac and have installed every version of macOS right over the top of the current one, then moved from that 2008 iMac to a 2013 iMac and now a Mac Studio Max using Migration Assistant to Ventura 13.3.1. No clean installs of any level and things are rock solid.
So is it luck or just karma? Am I typical or are you the outlier?
Thankfully, I’ve never had any of these problems. How much of your article is covered in any of the Take Control books? If not all, I hope it all will be soon - just in case!
I did not have the specific problems you describe, but I wanted to restore my M1 MacBook Air and start from scratch. I followed the instructions here, Erase your Mac and reset it to factory settings - Apple Support to erase my Mac and reset it to factory settings. Then I signed in with my Apple ID. I had previously saved the files that were not in iCloud so I copied them and then reinstalled all the third party applications. It took awhile, but I am retired. Anyway it all works and some funny little things that were annoying me are gone.
I was not aware of the feature mentioned in the linked Apple article. I think it must be something new.
Yes it is very powerful, and much easier and safer than going into Disk Utility and deleting volumes. It basically erases your -Data volume, restoring the Mac to factory state with just the SSV installed. Setup Assistant launches to enable the setup of the Data volume.
As Adam’s article says there is no need to erase a working SSV because if one byte has changed it will fail verification (which happens on every boot) and will not boot.
My first Mac was a 2006 White MacBook. After using Setup Assistant from Mac to Mac to my present 2018 Mac mini, a lot of cruft had accumulated and things got slightly quirky. About 6 months ago, after multiple backups on different drives, I did a level 3 clean install and manually copied the data files from a Home directory backup, leaving Library behind. I reinstalled apps as I needed them, which spread out the pain and left behind many old, unused apps. I keep current downloads of paid apps with registration details on a separate drive, separately backed up, so reinstalling was not much trouble.
Imported mail wound in a folder named Import under On My Mac, but the extensive subfolder structure was preserved. I forget now how I got the music over.
The only moment of panic was seeing that the new Photos library was empty. Option-starting Photos allowed me to open the old library and then to select it as the system library.
Smooth sailing ever since.
Just to clarify, “level N clean install” is as defined in this article, right? It’s not referred to by Apple as that in any of their documentation, is it?
Have you done a RAM check? Mine passed Apple diagnostics, but I never got to the point of doing the USB stick with MemTest86.
https://www.memtest86.com/memtest86.html
Drat! It appears that Time Machine doesn’t back up the ~/Library/Logs folder, so I can’t go back to see what’s there.
Again, I install a vast amount more software than most people. It’s certainly uncommon for people to have these sort of problems, but if they do happen, a clean install of some level can help.
I don’t know, sorry—that would be up to Joe Kissell and the current authors. (Tonya and I haven’t had much to do with Take Control since we sold it in 2017.)
Erase All Content and Settings is a relatively new option in macOS, so I honestly didn’t even think of using it. On reflection, it would probably provide the same level erasure as reformatting the boot drive, and since macOS can’t run if there’s any drive corruption rendering the seal invalid, I think it’s safe to assume that a reformat wasn’t necessary to eliminate lurking corruption.
However you erase the current drive, the important bit is not restoring everything from backup, but bringing apps and their components back selectively. It sounds like you did that successfully as well.
Yes, these are terms I’ve coined. “Clean install” is bandied about a lot, but it really makes a difference as to whether you restore everything, just data and settings, or just data.
I’m curious. You said you had 236 items in your Application folder and thought it a large number because your job calls for trying lots of software. My business doesn’t, but the current count in my 2018 MacMini running 12.6.5 is 268 items (from the Info box). Only four of them are 2018 or earlier – three years of TurboTax and a now-defunct web page app called Sandbox. Am I a digital pack rat, or is the count inflated by the contents of some folders in the App folder. For example, it contains the EasyDraw Folder which contains 50 items. Are they being counted as items? If I just count the number of visible apps or folders in the list, it looks there are really about 120 items.
It is the 120 you have to compare with. After a clean install you will have 35-40 Apple Applications. The rest is installed by you afterwards. I have 180. 236 is a lot!
It’s not ~/Library/Logs but /Library/Logs.
One of the benefits of using Carbon Copy Cloner is that it backs up that sort of stuff. That saved me when I needed things like /etc/hosts and /etc/fstab.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum