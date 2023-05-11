A Call to Alarms: Why We Need Persistent Calendar and Reminder Notifications
My life is awash in details, and although I’m far less scheduled than many professionals, plenty of things on my plate come due at specific times. They include scheduled appointments for which I must leave the house at a particular time, Zoom meetings that start on the hour, and reminders that I have to start the prep for slow-cooking dinner by late afternoon or it won’t be done in time to eat.
I’m a great believer in digital calendars and reminders: I manage my events in Fantastical and lean heavily on Siri-created prompts from Reminders for small tasks. All the necessary data is in my systems, and for the most part, notifications arrive at the correct times and on all my devices. (Occasionally, a notification will show up on one device but not another for reasons I’ve never been able to determine.)
And yet, I can still find myself out of sync! I sometimes show up late to a Zoom meeting, end up rushing to an eye doctor appointment, or have to come up with an alternative menu when I’ve missed the notification to soak beans for dinner. Why is that? How could I miss these notifications? Am I alone in this problem?
Notifications Aren’t Alarms
Upon reflection, I realized I mainly miss notifications because I don’t notice the outside world much when I’m deep in writing, editing, or research. Time passes, but I’m not particularly aware of it—I don’t get thirsty, hungry, or uncomfortable, and without an interruption, I can work happily for several hours without a break. (That’s not to recommend emulating such behavior intentionally—it’s better for your body to move around!)
This sort of hyperfocus can make me highly productive. But when I’m focused, I devote only a small portion of my attention to anything outside my tunnel vision. A calendar notification might pop up 15 minutes ahead of a Zoom meeting, but after glancing at it, I go back to what I’m writing and resurface later to realize I’ve missed the first 10 minutes of the meeting. Embarrassing, especially when it’s a meeting I called.
Setting reminders suffers the same problem: just this week, I went to help at a high school track meet and set myself a reminder to leave at 6:10 PM to get to another workout at 7:00 PM. I glanced at my watch while chatting with friends at 6:18 and realized I’d completely missed the iPhone and Apple Watch notifications. I wasn’t problematically late, but it was pure luck that I happened to check before much more time passed.
The trouble is that Apple’s notifications don’t demand the kind of attention and action that force me out of my state of focus—that is, they lack significant modality. They go away or can be easily dismissed while I’m distracted. This is true of both kinds of notifications: banners and alerts. They’re nearly the same in appearance, but a banner shows briefly and then automatically disappears, while an alert remains until you take action to dismiss it. But even alerts aren’t fully modal. When I’m using my iPhone, an alert blocks a small part of the screen until I dismiss it; on my 27-inch iMac, however, I can easily ignore the tiny alerts that stack up in a corner without interacting with them at all.
In contrast, the Clock app’s alarms and timers demand attention, whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. They’re audibly modal: once triggered, they play a sound until you turn them off. That’s why we all use alarms to drive us out of bed in the morning and timers to ensure we don’t burn dinner. Timers are especially effective on the Apple Watch, which can both make noise and vibrate on your wrist. The Apple Watch and HomePod—unlike other Apple devices—even let you set multiple timers, a necessity for those of us who juggle several recipes in the kitchen.
Apple finally brought the Clock app to the Mac in macOS 13 Ventura. It visually represents a completed alarm or timer only by the usual tiny alert in the upper-right corner of the screen, but its sound continues until you click the alert.
We Need Notification Alarms
The solution is conceptually simple. If Apple added alarms as a third type of notification alongside banners and alerts, we could choose that as an option for particular reminders and calendar events that cannot be ignored. Apple could extend the feature with an option to display a modal dialog that takes over the screen, like those dialogs that request an iCloud login before you can do anything else.
Building alarms into the ecosystem-wide notification approach would make them available to other apps. For instance, the Paprika recipe management app provides quick access to in-app timers from cooking directions. (Good!) But those timers are persistent only if Paprika remains the active app; if you switch apps or lock the iPhone screen, that timer is downgraded to a simple alert. (Not so good!)
The closest I’ve seen to Apple doing this is with Messages on the Apple Watch. In Watch > Notifications > Messages, you can switch to custom notifications and then set how many times you should be alerted to an incoming message. I’ve bumped that up to three, and while it can be annoying, it’s less so than missing messages entirely because I didn’t notice the vibration on my wrist. Repeated notifications are still clumsier than an alarm that must be turned off.
Are there any workarounds today? I put a little thought into creating a shortcut or AppleScript that would address this problem on the Mac, at least, but then I realized I was overthinking things. Apple’s Calendar app has one feature Fantastical lacks—the option to have an event’s alert open a file. Once you realize that, you can easily attach an audio file that will open and start playing in the Music app. It’s worth finding something annoying so you want to stop it quickly.
I couldn’t come up with anything similar for Reminders on the Mac, but perhaps some third-party reminder app boasts such a feature. Let me know if you’re aware of one, although it would have to read Apple’s Reminders database so I could continue to create reminders with Siri.
Still, adding alarms as a third notification type is the most elegant solution. If you agree, please join me in sending feedback to Apple about Calendar and Reminders, making it clear that we’re looking for a system-wide solution. Here’s some text you can use:
Please add alarms as a third notification type alongside banners and alerts. Just as the user must manually stop the Clock app’s alarms and timers, it would be helpful if notifications generated by user-selected calendar events and reminders played an alarm sound that had to be manually stopped. As it stands, it’s too easy to miss a single notification alerting the user to what might be an important meeting or scheduled task.
With luck, Apple will work this feature into future versions of its operating systems. But I won’t hold my breath for it to appear in the betas we’ll likely see in a month.
Dude, no. Car alarms are an example of why this is a very bad idea.
Car alarms don’t go off to remind you of a time—they go off to tell you something’s (theoretically) wrong with the car, and can be readily deactivated only if you’re near enough to the car to hear it. The problem with car alarms isn’t that they’re persistent, but rather that by the very nature of how people use cars, you’re more likely than not to not be near enough to the car to hear, and turn off, the alarm.
Unless you’re in the habit of leaving all your devices behind and yet still setting reminders, you’re not going to be in the same situation with calendar and reminder alarms. I don’t know of anyone who uses these kinds of notifications and doesn’t keep at least one device with them at all times—that would defeat the purpose of using the notifications in the first place. Such a person would need more help than a mere device can provide.
The problem with car alarms isn't that they're persistent, but rather that by the very nature of how people use cars, you're more likely than not to not be near enough to the car to hear, and turn off, the alarm.
Uh, yes, that was my point.
Unless you're in the habit of leaving all your devices behind and yet still setting reminders, you're not going to be in the same situation with calendar and reminder alarms
You don’t have a teenager or a senior citizen, do you?
I’d settle for having persistent alarms continue to show up on all my devices until I explicitly dismiss them.
As it is, when I get an alert that it’s time to take medication, if I happen to be using my phone at the time, the alert shows up there, but it never appears on my watch at all—presumably because “I’ve already seen it so there’s no need for my watch to nag me.”
Wrong, Apple, I definitely need it to show up on my watch as well. I need all my devices to keep reminding me until I take the medication.
Not directly in my household, but I have an octogenarian mother and two teenage nieces, all with iPhones of varying vintages. My mother doesn’t use any kind of calendar or reminder notifications on her iPhone. My nieces are pretty much inseparable from their phones. So none of them are likely to have a problem with a persistent alarm: my mother wouldn’t set one, and my nieces wouldn’t miss one from not having the device near.
Again, this is not for the kind of people who set reminders and then leave their devices behind. Such people are unlikely to use persistent alarm notifications in the first place, because they won’t help you keep your device with you.
Honestly, the people who would most benefit from this are those with Apple Watches—a device that if you use it, you keep with you at all times. People without Apple Watches would be less likely to try the feature out in the first place, if they know that they are sometimes separated from their devices.
Look at it this way: Phone call alerts are already persistent by default. How frequently do you hear someone’s phone ring for a call and they’re not around? That’s more often than you’re likely to hear someone else’s persistent alarms go unanswered.
That’s what I thought,
I think that’s impressively optimistic, and I say that with both age ranges in the household.
BTW, I so enjoy having people who don’t have the same experience explaining to me what that experience actually is.
The problem with car alarms is that they disturb everyone in the vicinity (which, as you say, probably does not include the owner). If a car alarm were a persistent banner on the owner’s phone or smart watch, I don’t see what the objection would be.
I don’t get your objection. You don’t have to use this feature. It would just be an option.
Are you worried teens or seniors would choose and leave their devices sounding off and bothering you? The regular alarm clock alarm already works this way. It goes on for an hour before shutting off automatically.
I’d hope that Apple would implement this in a way that anyone can cancel the alarm, not just the device owner, and the alarm should end after a long period, maybe 3 minutes. Perhaps it repeats in 5 or 15 minutes and then again 30 minutes later, in case the owner missed the alarm.
Yes, and yes, that’s already a catastrophic feature. Do you know how many times I listen to my daughter’s alarm go off in the morning?
Again, does anyone think the car alarm feature where horns blared until someone shut them off was a good thing?
What part of “ played an alarm sound that had to be manually stopped” in Adam’s article did you not understand?
To solve the use case for reminders I just can’t miss, I use the Due app on my iPhone.
Once I tried it (many years ago), I never looked back. It will continue to nag at you at set intervals (e.g. every 5 minutes, 10, 15, etc.) if you ignore a reminder alarm. I also set the audio alarm to a really long chime that goes on for about 20 seconds (if I don’t snooze or dismiss the reminder before then).
I’ve used Due only on my iPhone; they also offer a Mac client and you can sync alarms via iCloud. (I’m on a Windows PC, so haven’t tried this myself.)
My teenage son also relies on Due alarm to keep organized.
I highly recommend it!
@ace
Clearly, @rap001 and I were writing at the same time! (Welcome back, btw!)
There is an amazing piece of software that I have relied on for years that does, I believe, exactly what you want. It works incredibly well and syncs reliably across MacOS and iOS and it is called Due.
The developer is kind and very responsive and while there are 2 “subscriptionish” things required it is very reasonable in price. I say “subscriptionish” because I don’t know the real name for the model wherein you “own” forever the features included when you subscribe/purchase but to get new ones after your time elapses you need to resubscribe.
I subscribe then cancel so I can never be in a position where it charges again without explicit approval from a living me!
The dev credits a very brief shoutout from Jonathan Gruber of DF fame for bringing love and traction to his app. I wish my son would rely on it!!!
I’m not saying anything about your experience. I’m talking about mine. Which, by definition, is bound to be different from yours. Nobody’s experience is universal.
I get that in your household, this feature could be problematic. That doesn’t mean it would be problematic for a wide swath of the customer base, or even for more people than for whom it would be beneficial. That’s something that can’t be determined by a single person’s experience.
I’m not targeting you personally, but I cannot stand the argument that a feature shouldn’t be available solely because it might inconvenience the person making the argument.
If you’re not talking about my experience, or about a universal experience, then you shouldn’t say “you” quite so much:
Sounds like you’re talking about my experience to me.
This has been my biggest problem with using the iPhone as a calendar/reminder tool. The alerts/notifications/etc are very simplistic with almost no granular control.
I have intentionally set reminders/alarms and missed them because I was not staring at the phone when it went off. A text sound or incoming call can easily disrupt and eliminate a calendar event reminder.
I remember iCal in OSX being fairly simple and having a good Snooze feature. Somehow in the more recent versions of macOS it has become a thing that is so easily dismissed its usefulness is greatly diminished.
If I may make a bit of a leap, I believe the alarm/notification problems with iOS (and increasingly macOS) are indicative of a design philosophy that assumes the user is constantly staring at or ready to pounce on any alert in a hyper-vigilant, Pavlovian manner. We must adapt to the device instead of the device adapting to our needs.
This design principle is simply not compatible with the real world and it is not healthy for our species.
For calendar events, I generally solve this by setting more than one alert for each event. One is almost always 15 minutes before I need to leave; sometime an hour before I need to leave (eg, it’s a morning appt and I’ll need to shower and dress before I leave), generally 5 minutes before the event (or before I need to leave), which is really when I leave. The first alert makes me start to get ready.
I do have my watch set to remind me more than once of a new message, as Adam described.
And I have sound off on both the phone and the watch. I’m never without at least one of them, if not both, and haptics always work for me. I have my wife’s contact set with emergency bypass on for text and phone so it does make a sound when she’s trying to reach me. Plus I make really good use of hide alerts for unimportant and gabby group messages.
All that said: I wouldn’t mind an option like this, at least for some apps.
