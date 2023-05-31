watchOS 9.5.1 Probably Fixes Some Problem

Share Email

In an update that you’d be forgiven for missing, Apple has released watchOS 9.5.1 with the traditionally unhelpful “improvements and bug fixes.” (The watchOS 9 Updates page still lacks even that information.) Apple’s Security Updates page also says, “This update has no published CVE entries.” It’s unclear whether that means it fixes vulnerabilities without CVE entries or doesn’t include any security fixes at all. Channeling Apple’s lack of enthusiasm and specificity, I recommend installing this update sometime when it’s convenient and you happen to remember. The main reason to install sooner is if you’re trying to solve a problem with your Apple Watch, such as perennially amorphous battery life issues.