The Unbearable Ambiguity of Emoji
A picture is said to be worth a thousand words, implying you’d need a thousand words to describe a single image. Emoji are much simpler—maybe just ten words would suffice. But there’s still plenty of room for interpretation within the picture/text exchange rate, as a recent Canadian court case shows.
A grain buyer in Saskatchewan, Canada, texted farmers asking to buy flax at $17 per bushel, and one farmer indicated he could deliver on that. The buyer texted a photo of the contract, as it had done numerous times before, and asked, “Please confirm flax contract.” The farmer replied with a thumbs-up 👍 emoji. But when prices for flax jumped to $41 per bushel and the farmer failed to deliver on the less-lucrative contract, the buyer sued for breach.
The facts of the case aren’t in question; the nut of the issue is whether the farmer’s 👍 response had the legal meaning of “I accept the contract that you just texted me” or merely implied “I’m acknowledging receipt of the contract.” Judge Timothy Keene ruled that the farmer’s 👍 counted as a signature and the farmer had thus breached the contract:
This court readily acknowledges that a 👍 emoji is a non-traditional means to “sign” a document but nevertheless under these circumstances this was a valid way to convey the two purposes of a “signature” – to identify the signator (Chris using his unique cell phone number) and as I have found above – to convey Achter’s acceptance of the flax contract.
This emoji-driven ruling didn’t come out of thin air. The grain buyer’s attorney said in documents filed in the case that the farmer had previously agreed to contract at least four other times in text by replying “looks good”, “ok”, or “yup”.
More generally, the farmer’s lawyer argued that:
…allowing a simple 👍 emoji to signify identity and acceptance would open up the flood gates to allow all sorts of cases coming forward asking for interpretations as to what various different emojis mean – for example what does a 👊 emoji mean or a 🤝 emoji mean, etc.
The judge wasn’t swayed, responding:
This appears to be a sort of public policy argument. I agree that this case is novel (at least in Saskatchewan) but nevertheless this Court cannot (nor should it) attempt to stem the tide of technology and common usage – this appears to be the new reality in Canadian society and courts will have to be ready to meet the new challenges that may arise from the use of emojis and the like.
This story has been making the rounds based primarily on its humor value, often missing the fact that the farmer had laconically agreed to contracts before. But I’ve long been perturbed about the use of emoji in text communications when there’s room for interpretation. It’s one thing to toss in a smiley or frowning face to add emotional color to text, but entirely another to rely on an image to convey something significant. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, but an 🍆 isn’t always just an eggplant.
It was in this context that I read about the draft Emoji 15.1 list that contains recommendations for new emoji that will likely become final in September 2023, alongside the release of Unicode 15.1. (Apple would likely integrate them into its operating systems in early 2024.) This batch of emoji is very particular—most are new sequences that combine existing characters. Of the 118 candidates, 108 merely change directionality, so a slew of emoji that currently only face left will now be available facing right as well. That seems uncontroversial, but meaning still rears its ugly head with the proposed Head Shaking Horizontally and Head Shaking Vertically emoji. Emojipedia says:
Designs for the 🙂↔️ Head Shaking Horizontally and 🙂↕️ Head Shaking Vertically may pose some semantic difficulties for emoji designers, given that they can have inverted meanings in different cultures. For example, while a nodding head such as intended to be depicted in the 🙂↕️ Head Shaking Vertically emoji is a positive “yes” in the United States, in Bulgaria it conveys a negative “no” meaning.
There’s no stuffing emoji back into the bottle, though I suspect relatively few TidBITS readers use emoji heavily to stand in for true textual communications, rather than as simple reactions or emotional color. Even if you know what you intend an emoji to mean, there’s no telling how someone else will interpret it. And the next time you’re selling flax, perhaps stick with saying what you mean in actual words until the powers that be develop a Signature emoji.
I was pretty bothered when I read this news as well. I don’t have a solution, but a few points:
Normally, I would say one should never conduct business by text message. Have your negotiations via voice call and require an actual signed document before the deal is considered concluded.
FWIW, the landscape company I deal with works almost along these lines. We will discuss things on the phone, but before any work is done, the company sends me a link to an e-signing web site with the full text of the contract. I have to e-sign it (including providing a credit card to pay the deposit) before any work begins. Then on completion, I go back to the site to pay the balance.
But in this case, it may be a bit different, because we’re talking about commodity exchange activities where (I assume) it is customary to make legally binding decisions on the basis of quick phone calls. So a text might not be so far out of line.
The fact that this particular farmer has previously approved contracts is very significant here. He’s got a reputation for approving contracts with ambiguous language, and has previously executed them based on them.
So it begs the question: Would he have voiced the same opinion if the price of flax hadn’t risen so dramatically between his approval and execution? I suspect that he would not have, and was trying to use his ambiguous response as a way to get out of a deal that in hindsight proved to be less lucrative than it might otherwise have been.
But for the rest of us, the lesson is clear: Leave the emojis and casual language to communication with friends and family. Keep it nice and formal where business is concerned.
