watchOS 9.6.1 Fixes Bug Affecting Parkinson’s Disease Apps

Apple has released watchOS 9.6.1 to fix a bug that “prevents access to motion data for apps that use the Movement Disorder API to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.” The release notes mention no other changes, nor are there any security fixes with CVE entries. Unless you use a watchOS app that you know incorporates the Movement Disorder API, I can’t see any reason to install this update until it’s convenient.