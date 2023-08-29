Apple “Wonderlust” Event Scheduled for 12 September 2023

Share Email

In keeping with its traditional schedule for iPhone and Apple Watch releases, Apple has announced an event for 12 September 2023 at 10 AM (Pacific Time). You can stream it from Apple’s website or on your Apple TV, and Apple makes it easy to add it to your calendar.

Apple is being its usual cagy self, with invitations to the press including the teaser word “Wonderlust.” The event will almost certainly herald the release of the iPhone 15 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and perhaps an Apple Watch Ultra 2. If past performance is any indication, you’ll be able to place pre-orders on Friday, September 15, and receive them a week later on September 22. Release dates for at least iOS 17 and watchOS 10 will also likely be announced.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the next iPhone and Apple Watch models, but if you ignore them, you won’t be disappointed by those that turn out to be fiction or intentional misinformation (see “TidBITS Doesn’t Cover Rumors. Here’s Why,” 17 May 2023).

If you’d like to kibbitz with other TidBITS readers during Apple’s event, join us on SlackBITS. It may not be MST3K, but it’s more fun than watching alone.