Apple Explains Pullback from CSAM Photo-Scanning

Two years ago, Apple first announced a photo-scanning technology aimed at detecting CSAM—child sexual abuse material—and then, after receiving widespread criticism, put those plans on hold. Read “Apple Delays CSAM Detection Launch” (3 September 2021) for our last article, which links to the rest of our coverage. In December 2022, Apple told Wired that those plans were dead, something I missed at the time, but gave no indication of why it was shelving its proposal.

Now, in response to a child safety group, Apple has explained its reasoning, with Apple’s Director of User Privacy and Child Safety Erik Neuenschwander writing:

We decided to not proceed with the proposal for a hybrid client-server approach to CSAM detection for iCloud Photos from a few years ago, for a number of good reasons. After having consulted extensively with child safety advocates, human rights organizations, privacy and security technologists, and academics, and having considered scanning technology from virtually every angle, we concluded it was not practically possible to implement without ultimately imperiling the security and privacy of our users.

Wired’s article includes a PDF of Neuenschwander’s letter, which says Apple came to believe that scanning photos uploaded to iCloud Photos could potentially create new attack vectors, trigger a slippery slope of unintended consequences, and sweep innocent parties into “dystopian dragnets.” In this regard, Apple’s messaging now lines up with its resistance to legislative proposals that seek back doors into end-to-end-encrypted messaging technologies.

It’s important to realize that although Apple speaks with a single voice when it makes public announcements, there are many voices within the company. Given Apple’s uncharacteristically hamfisted job with the CSAM announcement, I suspect there was significant internal contention surrounding the CSAM proposal, especially given that fighting the horror of child sexual abuse and protecting user privacy are both highly laudable goals. But once criticism hit a certain level, those troubled by the possibility of scanning photos in iCloud Photos opening doors to digital thieves and government intelligence agencies gained ascendance in the debate.

Neuenschwander said Apple is focusing its efforts on its Communication Safety technology:

Communication Safety is designed to intervene and offer helpful resources to children when they receive or attempt to send messages that contain nudity. The goal is to disrupt grooming of children by making it harder for predators to normalize this behavior.

In its next major operating system releases, Apple is expanding Communication Safety to cover video and photos, turning it on by default for all child accounts, and integrating it into AirDrop, the Photo picker, FaceTime video messages, and Contact Posters in the Phone app. Plus, Apple has opened the Communication Safety API up to independent developers so they can build such capabilities into other communication apps.