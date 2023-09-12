Skip to content
Adam Engst No comments

2023 OS Release Dates

Although Apple made no mention of release dates for its upcoming operating systems during its Wonderlust event, it quietly added those dates to the associated Web pages for its core operating systems. We now know we can expect two release batches in the next few weeks, with 9to5Mac reporting that tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17 would be included in the first batch.

With the first batch of releases, I advise waiting briefly to ensure nothing unexpected hits the news. Then, upgrade when you have some time to explore the new features. With macOS, I urge more caution, particularly for production Macs, until you’re confident the software you rely on is compatible. Regardless, make sure you have a backup before upgrading. For full details and help with upgrading from my friends at Take Control, read Take Control of Sonoma by Joe Kissell and Take Control of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 by Josh Centers.

Apple's 2023 operating system release dates

