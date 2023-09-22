Update a New iPhone 15 to iOS 17.0.2 Before Transferring from Your Old iPhone
Along with releasing iOS 17.0.1 yesterday (see “OS Security Updates Address Three More Exploited Vulnerabilities,” 21 September 2023), Apple pushed out iOS 17.0.2 for only iPhone 15 models, saying that it:
fixes an issue that may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup.
Ouch. Although some reviewers with early access to the iPhone 15 say they didn’t experience problems transferring data from an old iPhone, new iPhones insert a Software Update step in the setup process, saying:
IMPORTANT: Update your software now if you want to transfer your data directly from another iPhone. You can update later if you plan to download from iCloud or set up your iPhone as a new device.
After you allow iOS 17.0.2 to install, which took about 7 minutes for me, the setup process starts over and should transfer data from your iPhone correctly.
If you have already set up the new iPhone without transferring data, you can update to iOS 17.0.2 in the usual way from Settings > General > Software Update.
In the worst-case scenario, where your new iPhone is stuck at the Apple logo, Apple has published instructions on how to reset, which involve putting the iPhone into recovery mode using a Mac or PC.
So apparently those of us getting new iPhones today should not migrate from our previous iPhones right away, but instead set up the new iPhone and directly update to 17.0.2. Only then should you transfer data and apps.
What’s confusing to me is that Apple never clearly states how you initiate a migration on your new iPhone once it has already been set up without migration. Basically, what’s the iOS equivalent of Migration Assistant on the Mac?
In some cases people report being able to do the 17.0.2 update before being asked about migration (“Hello screen”), but it appears that isn’t always the case. So then you would set up from scratch without migration, update iOS, and then what? How do you initiate iPhone to iPhone migration? I realize you can always nuke the new iPhone once it has been updated and then on fresh setup choose to migrate only then, but there has got to be a more elegant method, right?
Factory reset the new phone and start over.
I agree with the factory reset idea. In the past, I have run into that situation on almost every new Mac I have gotten. I’ve always used Apple Migration for moving my environment, but the new computer’s OS was usually behind that on my older Mac. Since Apple did not check that the new Mac was running the upgraded OS before starting the migration, I found that the most efficient way to run the process was to do a dummy setup and upgrade the OS on the new Mac. Then, I would nuke it and do the setup for real.
For the past few upgrades, the built-in process checked the system level first and performed an upgrade if needed. I hope that will be the case with the new iPhone. Otherwise, I’ll upgrade the OS, reset the iPhone, and start for real.
But that’s just the point! On the Mac you don’t need to do the nuke step. You just run MA once you’ve updated macOS. But from what’s being claimed here iPhone supposedly cannot do that.
And there are those of us that support users that their phones are managed via Jamf. The older phone (migrating from) is latest iOS but the new iPhone is behind (in this case, iOS 17, and 17.0.1). I’ve set the new phone up to get activation (either ATT or VZW) then have to reset it, to setup as new, then migrate. And yes, its best practice to backup (to a mac or iCloud) and either restore from that. Non-managed phones seem to fair better with the "hold phone over the ‘dancing swarm’ to connect and sync.
Or if you have a local backup on your Mac, connect a USB cable and do a Restore from the Finder.
It’s effectively the same thing. A restore doesn’t wipe/reinstall iOS (you’d need to go to a DFU Mode restore to do that). It wipes all but the OS. Then when it reboots, it behaves as a new phone, allowing you to migrate from a backup or another device.
Why is this the same thing? Because there is no official way to merge two iOS device systems. Any restore always involves wiping what used to be there. Unlike macOS, where you have the option to retain old content as a part of migration.
If you want/need to merge a backup with existing content on your phone, you need a third party tool, like iMazing.
This is the critical point. Thank you for reminding me about this crucial difference vs. DFU.
So that wasn’t completely disastrous. My 15 Pro arrived, I went through the startup procedure, and during the procedure an update was offered. So I did that, and then did phone-to-phone transfer, which worked fine.
The only problem I had was that my AW Ultra is currently disconnected from Verizon. The depairing from my old iPhone failed, I did the recommended on watch reset, and somehow, even though I told it to keep the eSIM, it’s gone. So a trip to Verizon is in the future. I’ll probably have to do that anyway, since when I purchased my daughter’s 15 Plus on store.apple.com the Verizon part of the procedure failed. So when we finally try to do her upgrade the new phone probably won’t get an eSIM (upgrading from a 13 Pro) so going to Verizon will be necessary anyway. But on the whole things went reasonably well. My 15 Pro is up and running and populated with my apps, and it’s connected to my Ultra now.
I ran into issues as well. For unknown reasons, the data transfer failed, and I was forced to reset. On my first reset, the iPhone 15 Pro seemingly froze when I tapped Reset, so I powered it off and back on. On the second try, the iPhone actually erased itself and started over, and the data transfer started and completed successfully. I’m not really perturbed—I find this stuff interesting—but less technical users would probably find it confusing and upsetting. (The images below use Discourse’s new grid tags for a nice layout online.)
I set up the new 15 Pro as a new device, and loaded 7.0.2 It took me a while to get past the cell carrier activation. I’ll take both the 12 Pro and the 15 Pro with me tomorrow, in case I want to try the new phone’s camera :-)
