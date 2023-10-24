Apple “Scary Fast” Event Scheduled for 30 October 2023

Share Email



In what may be the “One more thing…” event for 2023, Apple is issuing invitations to a special virtual event on 30 October 2023 at the unusual hour of 5 PM Pacific Time. The time and the “Scary fast” tagline are undoubtedly a nod to Halloween the next day. I’m dying to see Tim Cook as Dracula, unveiling a new Mac with a sweep of his cloak and a puff of smoke.

Speculation as to what Apple will announce is focusing on the iMac and MacBook Pro, perhaps powered by an M3 chip. The company also hasn’t yet released any iPad updates this year, which is unusual.

You can add the event to your calendar and watch the event live on Apple’s website or in the Apple TV app. TidBITS readers will once again be gathering in SlackBITS to kibbitz during the presentation—you’re welcome to join us.