TidBITS Needs Your Support in 2024

Share Email



As 2023 winds down, many readers will be receiving TidBITS membership renewal notices in email. If you’re among them, thanks in advance for renewing—we rely on your continued support! If you have trouble, contact Lauri Reinhardt at [email protected]. Since TidBITS memberships run on a rolling annual basis, if you don’t get a renewal reminder, it’s likely because you joined at some other time of year. You can check your membership expiration date on your account page; if it’s blank, your membership auto-renews.

When I say TidBITS relies on your support, I’m not exaggerating. Revenue from memberships is the only way I can devote the time necessary to write, edit, and publish TidBITS each week. In the past year, I’ve focused more on practical and personal topics where I can provide valuable information and insights rather than contributing to the cacophony surrounding the latest industry inanity.

In new efforts, our Do You Use It? polls have proved highly popular, regularly eliciting 500–1000 votes and hundreds of fascinating comments. Once voting has settled down, I’ve used them as launchpads for articles that explore industry and technical topics, underpinned by the poll result data.

Support from members has also enabled me to focus more time on TidBITS Talk, which has been drawing significantly more traffic. In October 2023, it recorded a record 470,000 page views, twice the number in October 2022. I’ve been extremely pleased with how helpful our regulars have been in answering quirky technical questions, and I encourage you to turn there first if you need help.

Finally, the financial support from TidBITS members has enabled us to continue featuring content from regular contributors like Agen Schmitz, Glenn Fleishman, Julio Ojeda-Zapata, Jeff Carlson, and Michael Cohen, along with paying for Web hosting, email distribution, article editing, and ongoing maintenance. Keeping all the balls in the air is neither easy nor cheap.

So, if you aren’t yet part of the TidBITS membership program, would you join the nearly 3600 readers who help keep TidBITS vibrant?

A TidBITS membership comes with a few perks:

Discounts of 15% to 50% on 90+ Mac products worth over $1100

A 30% discount on all Take Control books

The option to receive new articles in email as they’re published

A full-text RSS feed (non-members get a summary-only feed)

A version of the TidBITS website free of paid banner ads

Optional acknowledgment on our public TidBITS Members page

Scroll through our Membership Benefits page to see all the Mac apps on which members receive discounts. You’ll find essential apps many TidBITS readers use and recommend, like 1Password, Audio Hijack, ChronoSync, Default Folder X, DEVONthink, Keyboard Maestro, KeyCue, LaunchBar, Nisus Writer Pro, PopChar X, Scrivener, SpamSieve, TextExpander, and more. (Contact me if you’d like to add your company’s product to the list.)

You can choose from different levels of support—$20, $50, $100, or $1000—or set your own monthly or yearly amount. There’s also a Boost TidBITS button at the bottom of that page if you want to use PayPal or make an extra out-of-cycle donation. The membership perks are the same at each level, with one exception: the $1000 TidBITS Angel level is a lifetime membership that includes dinner with Tonya and me if you’re in Ithaca or we’re in your city.

Again, if you find TidBITS content valuable, want to support our efforts, or have received personal help simply because you asked, please become a TidBITS member. You’ll have our undying gratitude and can bask in the good feeling that every article you read in 2024 was made possible in part by your generosity. Thank you!