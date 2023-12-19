Apple Releases macOS 14.2.1, iOS 17.2.1, iOS 16.74, and iPadOS 16.7.4

Share Email



Apple has released minor updates to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. With iOS 17.2.1 (iPadOS isn’t included this time, unusually), iOS 16.74, and iPadOS 16.7.4, the onscreen release notes admit only to unspecified “important bug fixes” and don’t mention security updates.

With macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma, however, there are security notes, which say the release fixes a bug where “a user who shares their screen may unintentionally share the incorrect content.” That’s credited to well-known developer Craig Hockenberry of The Iconfactory, and indeed, he posted about the problem on Mastodon a few days ago.

If you use Screen Sharing in macOS 14.2 Sonoma, I recommend installing that update immediately. If not, and for all the other updates, given that Apple hasn’t provided any details that suggest urgency, you can delay installing until it’s convenient.