Apple Updates Magic Keyboard Firmware to Block Bluetooth Monitoring

Share Email



Last week, Apple released a firmware update for all the Mac versions of the Magic Keyboard, bringing it to version 2.0.6. This is not news that most TidBITS readers can use, but it’s yet another indication of how important digital security has become in the modern world. With the previous version of the firmware in the Magic Keyboard, an attacker with physical access to the keyboard could extract its Bluetooth pairing key and use that to monitor Bluetooth traffic, presumably whatever was typed.

You’re probably thinking, “That sort of thing only happens in movies!” And you’re right, but the point is that an attack that seems like it could only come from the fevered brain of a Hollywood scriptwriter was indeed possible. Crazy, eh?

To see if master hackers in your home or office could eavesdrop on your Magic Keyboard’s keystrokes, open System Settings > Bluetooth and click the info ⓘ button next to the keyboard to find the firmware version. You can also Option-click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar. My seldom-used Magic Keyboard initially showed a firmware version of 1.6.0 but updated to 2.0.6 in a few hours; Howard Oakley reported that one of his two Magic Keyboards updated to 2.0.6, while the other stuck at 1.6.0. Apple says the firmware update will be delivered automatically in the background while the Magic Keyboard is actively paired to a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS. There’s no way to install it manually, but again, unless you’re a high-value target, don’t stress about it. Turning the keyboard off and back on might nudge it to update, as might asking Bluetooth to Forget This Device and re-pairing it.