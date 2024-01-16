Adjust Touch Duration for Haptic Touch on the iPhone and iPad

Share Email



On the iPhone and iPad, you can reveal additional commands and options when you touch and hold many interface elements, including notifications, app icons, widgets, messages in Mail, links in Safari, message and conversation bubbles in Messages, and much more. Thanks to Simon on TidBITS Talk for noting that iOS and iPadOS make the duration of what developers call “long presses” customizable. In Settings > Accessibility > Touch (under Physical and Motor) > Haptic Touch, you can choose Fast to reduce the amount of time you have to touch and hold or Slow to increase it. (Similar options appear in earlier versions of iOS and iPadOS.)

So, if you’ve found the length of time necessary to trigger a touch-and-hold action problematic in either direction, you can use this setting to make your device fit your usage patterns better. I’m an accurate but impatient tapper, so I plan to try the Fast setting to see if I like it better. I could also see people who move more slowly or have trouble touching the screen exactly where they want appreciating the Slow setting. Either way, give it a try with the Touch Duration Test below the choices.