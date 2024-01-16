Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst 1 comment

Adjust Touch Duration for Haptic Touch on the iPhone and iPad

On the iPhone and iPad, you can reveal additional commands and options when you touch and hold many interface elements, including notifications, app icons, widgets, messages in Mail, links in Safari, message and conversation bubbles in Messages, and much more. Thanks to Simon on TidBITS Talk for noting that iOS and iPadOS make the duration of what developers call “long presses” customizable. In Settings > Accessibility > Touch (under Physical and Motor) > Haptic Touch, you can choose Fast to reduce the amount of time you have to touch and hold or Slow to increase it. (Similar options appear in earlier versions of iOS and iPadOS.)

So, if you’ve found the length of time necessary to trigger a touch-and-hold action problematic in either direction, you can use this setting to make your device fit your usage patterns better. I’m an accurate but impatient tapper, so I plan to try the Fast setting to see if I like it better. I could also see people who move more slowly or have trouble touching the screen exactly where they want appreciating the Slow setting. Either way, give it a try with the Touch Duration Test below the choices.

Haptic Touch settings

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Adjust Touch Duration for Haptic Touch on the iPhone and iPad

Notable Replies

  1. Yup. Glad you’ve found it. I find the shortest time to be perfectly adequate for me, and it’s probably doing my wrist some good as well as I tend to exert far too much pressure when holding (I know, it’s obviously unnecessary, but such is the metaphor of the hold gesture that I tend to, anyway).

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for ace Avatar for Sebby