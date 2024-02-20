Beware Forged Phishing Messages from TidBITS Talk

Share Email



There’s nothing new about phishing messages forged to look like they come from a known sender, but since several people have alerted me to a batch of phishing attempts that purport to be from TidBITS Talk, I wanted to make sure everyone knew they were fake and should be marked as spam.

These messages aren’t designed well. The From line gets the capitalization of TidBITS wrong, the addresses after the name don’t even pretend to be associated with TidBITS Talk, and the URLs in the bodies of the messages are clearly dubious. Both links are dead now.

Nevertheless, stay vigilant when reading your email, pay attention to anything unusual, and don’t click links to unknown sites.