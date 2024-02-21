Apple Launches iPhone Sports App
Apple has launched Apple Sports, a free iPhone app that provides access to schedules, real-time scores, standings, and betting odds for a handful of professional sports: soccer, basketball, hockey, baseball, and football. Apple Sports also covers college basketball and football, so I’ll see how Cornell’s basketball team does in the last few weeks of the Ivy League season.
Three thoughts:
- Despite including soccer leagues in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, Apple Sports is currently available only in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Why restrict it to these regions?
- As usual, Apple ignores anything other than major spectator sports, including track & field. I’d love to see real-time results from the World Athletics Indoor Championships next month. Perhaps Apple will acknowledge that other sports exist in time for that other little sporting event later this year—the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
- Betting odds? Yes, even though it remains illegal in Apple’s home state of California, sports betting is now legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia. In 2022, Apple removed ads for gambling apps in the App Store in response to complaints, so it’s disappointing to see the company re-engaging with the industry. At least you can hide betting odds in Settings > Sports, which would be especially helpful for those struggling with gambling addictions.
Too bad the sports coverage is limited to a handful of sports. There are many other sports that deserve coverage and for which fans will not find the new app useful.
Excellent! Hopefully, they’ll continue to develop it and add more sports as they do.
Wait! No NFL? That seems a major omission – or is it just because the season is over?
Right in the App Store listing it says, “Additional leagues will become available soon, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.”
Personally I have a few different sports apps that I use for different reasons. TheScore has the best layout of scores in many leagues; SportsAlerts is best for up-to-the-minute notification alerts when scores change and periods start and end, and the best Apple Watch app for checking scores; BBC Sports is even better for Premier League score, card, and substitution alerts. I’ll check this one out just to see if it does any of those things better.
