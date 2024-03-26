WWDC 2024 Scheduled for June 10–14

Share Email



Apple has announced that its 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference will take place June 10 through June 14. It will again be free and entirely online, although Apple is also hosting a special event at Apple Park on the first day for some lucky developers who request to attend. Unlike last year, Apple doesn’t say how attendees will be selected. Also on the schedule is the traditional Swift Student Challenge for budding developers.

It’s a safe bet that the WWDC keynote will feature macOS 15, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, but it’s anyone’s guess if visionOS will jump from version 1 to 2. Apple has hinted that AI will be a significant focus, and an AI-powered version of Siri would be most welcome, if only for added accuracy when interpreting slightly mis-spoken commands.