Apple Plugs Apple Watch Ultra 2 Usage in Long-Distance Relay Race

I’ve been critical of Apple’s sports-related actions of late, focused as they are on a handful of high-profile spectator sports. So it’s only right to acknowledge that the company has recently given a little attention to running, albeit in a highly promotional way.

Annually, an unofficial, unsanctioned relay race called The Speed Project tasks teams of runners with traversing the roughly 340 miles between Santa Monica and Las Vegas. There’s no fixed course, and supposedly, the only rule is that runners may not run on freeways. Long-distance relays are enormous fun—I’ve had a great time running with friends in the Seneca 7 relay, which sends seven runners on a 77.7-mile loop around the nearby Seneca Lake.

Although Apple never divulges the details, I suspect the company sponsored a team in The Speed Project by providing them with Apple Watch Ultra 2 watches (and possibly iPhone 15 Pro Max phones to document the event). The result is an Apple Newsroom post that looks and reads much like other accounts of the event, apart from the stilted PR language plugging the watch:

As the team delves deeper into the Mojave Desert, they rely on the precision dual-frequency GPS of Apple Watch Ultra 2, which provides precise distance, pace, and route data.

I’d love to hear from the runners themselves how much setup, training, and in-race tech support Apple provided, and how well the Apple Watch Ultras actually performed on the course. It’s not that I doubt the basic capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra, but my experience from working with numerous runners and Apple Watch users is that most barely scratch the surface of what their watches can do and have trouble navigating beyond the basic options, especially while running. I would also be surprised if there’s sufficient cellular coverage in the Mojave Desert to provide reliable communications throughout.

If you’re interested in more compelling stories from The Speed Project, I recommend Tracksmith’s highly graphical account (which manages to plug the company’s clothing less blatantly than Apple) and a pair of stories from the Women’s Running site about the Oiselle and On Running teams.