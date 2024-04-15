Listen Later Adds Features Requested by TidBITS Readers

Share Email



Yalim Gerger of Listen Later, one of our current sponsors, recently shared some news. After we published “Text-to-Podcast Service Listen Later Sponsoring TidBITS” (11 March 2024), TidBITS readers made additional feature suggestions and bug fixes that he has now incorporated.

As a reminder, Listen Later enables you to submit messages (such as a TidBITS issue or other email newsletter), links to Web articles, text-heavy images, or PDFs by email to turn them into podcast episodes you can listen to in your favorite podcast app. It’s a compelling use of AI tools, which convert the text into a natural-sounding voice after pre-processing to remove unnecessary bits.

Thanks to your suggestions, Listen Later now provides a setting that adds outro music (licensed from a German composer) to the end of every podcast episode. It’s a minor tweak, but one that’s surprisingly welcome when you have several episodes queued up. It prevents your podcast app from jumping from the end of one to the start of the next with no pause, which can be disconcerting.

TidBITS readers also devised a clever workaround for the problem of Listen Later not being able to access text behind a website paywall. Instead of sending a link to the article, save the article as a PDF and send that to Listen Later. Creating a PDF is easy on the Mac, where browsers often have an Export as PDF option, or you can use File > Print and save as PDF. On the iPhone or iPad, the same trick works—when viewing the page, tap the Share button, tap Print, and in the Print Preview screen, tap the Share button again, but this time select your email app to create a new message with the PDF attached.

Finally, a new Listen Later Extension for Chromium-based browsers makes submitting an article to Listen Later even easier. Once you add it to your browser and log in on the first usage, activating the extension sends the current page for audio conversion.