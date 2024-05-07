Apple Unveils New iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard

Share Email



At its pre-recorded Let Loose event, Apple focused, as expected, on the iPad lineup, which hadn’t seen any changes in 2023. The company unveiled impressive new 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, a more capable Apple Pencil Pro, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. Prices remain the same, but Apple also lowered the price of the tenth-generation iPad to $349 and dropped the ninth-generation iPad. No changes were made to the iPad mini, leaving us with this lineup and starting prices:

iPad: $349

$349 iPad mini: $499

$499 iPad Air: $599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch)

$599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch) iPad Pro: $999 (11-inch) and $1299 (13-inch)

iPad Air Moves to M2, Adds 13-inch Model

The big iPad Air news is the expansion of the lineup to include both an 11-inch model and a new 13-inch model. Those who want a larger screen but can’t justify the cost of a 13-inch iPad Pro can now spend $500 less on a 13-inch iPad that provides 30% more screen space than the 11-inch model. The 11-inch screen offers 2360-by-1640-pixel resolution, whereas the 13-inch screen runs at 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution, both at 264 pixels per inch. Otherwise, the two Liquid Retina screens are nearly identical, with the 13-inch screen being slightly brighter with 600 nits of brightness compared to the 11-inch screen’s 500 nits.

Apple has finally moved the front-facing Ultra Wide 12-megapixel camera to the landscape edge to provide a more natural view on video calls, which nearly everyone takes in landscape orientation. The previous location of the camera on the portrait edge meant that you often seemed to be looking just off to the side rather than directly at the people on the other side of the call. The 12-megapixel rear-facing camera hasn’t changed from the previous model. Apple also moved the stereo speakers to the landscape side of the iPad Air, and the 13-inch model has double the bass.

Both iPad Air models now rely on the M2 chip instead of the M1, which Apple claims is 50% faster than the M1-based iPad Air and three times faster than the fourth-generation iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip (the spec card below lists the A12 Bionic, disagreeing with Apple’s press release). Storage starts at 128 GB, up from 64 GB in previous generations, and Apple now provides storage tiers of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

Apple bumped the iPad Air’s wireless connectivity to the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Neither is likely to make much of a difference for most people.

The iPad Air is compatible with the existing Magic Keyboard but not the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. It supports the new Apple Pencil Pro (more on that shortly) and the USB-C Apple Pencil, but not the original Apple Pencil or the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Pricing starts at $599 for the 11-inch iPad Air and $799 for the 13-inch iPad. 5G cellular access adds $150. Moving to 256 GB adds $100 to the price, 512 GB adds $300, and 1 TB adds $500. You can now order the new iPad Air models in four colors—blue, purple, starlight, and space gray—and they’ll ship next week.

iPad Pro Leapfrogs to M4 with Ultra Retina XDR Display

Sometimes, it feels like Apple’s hardware engineers are just showing off, and the new iPad Pro models exemplify that. They boast new Ultra Retina XDR displays that rely on OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology that promises brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and faster response times. Because a single OLED panel doesn’t deliver enough brightness, Apple designed a tandem OLED display that combines the light from two panels to deliver 1000 nits of brightness for both SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. There’s even a nano-texture glass option to reduce glare. The 11-inch screen runs at 2420-by-1668-pixel resolution, and the 13-inch screen provides 2752-by-2064-pixel resolution, slightly larger than the comparable iPad Air screens.

The front-facing TrueDepth camera hasn’t changed from the previous generation, but like the iPad Air, it’s now located on the landscape edge for better video conferencing. (The Face ID sensor is also located there.) However, the rear-facing camera has gone backward. Previously, the iPad Pro sported Wide and Ultra Wide cameras and supported 2x optical zoom because of that. The new models drop the Ultra Wide camera entirely. However, they now feature an adaptive True Tone flash that improves document scanning by taking multiple photos with the adaptive flash and then stitching the photos together to eliminate the shadows that plague most camera-based scans.

In part because of the new OLED display, the new iPad Pro models are thinner than before, with the 11-inch measuring 5.3 mm thick and the 13-inch model just 5.1 mm. Apple made a big deal about how that’s less than the iPod nano’s 6.0 mm, making the 13-inch iPad Pro Apple’s thinnest product ever. (The previous generation of the 11-inch iPad Pro was 5.9 mm, so it was also thinner than the iPod nano.) They’re also lighter, with the 11-inch iPad Pro weighing in at 0.98 pounds (444 g) and the 13-inch iPad Pro at 1.28 pounds (579 g). That’s only a slight drop for the 11-inch model—0.77 ounces or 22 grams—but the 13-inch model loses 103 grams, almost a quarter of a pound.

The previous generation of iPad Pro models relied on the M2 chip, but Apple claimed it could only drive the new Ultra Retina XDR display and make the iPad Pro models as thin as they are with new Apple silicon, the M4. It boasts up to four CPU performance cores and six efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a more powerful 16-core Neural Engine. The M4’s Media Engine provides hardware acceleration for popular video codecs like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes, and it adds support for AV1 for more power-efficient playback of high-res streaming video. The M4’s CPU is 50% faster than the M2 in the previous models, and its GPU is up to four times faster than the M2. Performance-per-watt remains the same, so the M4 can run at the same speed as the M2 while using half the power.

iPad Pro models with 256 GB or 512 GB of storage get an M4 with a 9-core CPU (3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) and 8 GB of memory. If you bump up to 1 TB or 2 TB of storage, the M4 has a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) and 16 GB of memory.

Many iPad Pro buyers will also want a keyboard and Apple Pencil, and Apple has fresh offerings. The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro retains the design that floats the iPad above the surface while becoming thinner and lighter. It includes a function row of keys that provide quick access to features like screen brightness and volume. The palm rest is now made from aluminum, and the trackpad is larger and features haptic feedback, so it feels more like using a MacBook. As before, it attaches magnetically and uses the Smart Connector to connect power and data without Bluetooth—there’s also a USB-C connector in the hinge for charging. It costs $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro or $349 for the 13-inch iPad Pro.

Apple also unveiled the new Apple Pencil Pro, adding a sensor in the barrel to detect a squeeze to bring up a tool palette. A gyroscope detects when the artist rolls the Apple Pencil Pro, changing the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools. A new haptic engine provides confirmation of various actions, including squeeze, double tap, and snapping to a Smart Shape. The Apple Pencil Pro supports Apple Pencil hover to visualize the orientation of a tool before making a mark. It pairs, charges, and is stored on the side of the iPad Pro using a new magnetic interface, but if you lose it, you can use Find My to locate it. Ironically, the Apple Pencil Pro is thicker than the iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil Pro costs $129, and the iPad Pro models also support the $79 USB-C Apple Pencil, but not the original Apple Pencil or the second-generation Apple Pencil.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999, with the 13-inch model at $1299. Adding 5G cellular access adds $200. Storage starts at 256 GB, up from 128 GB, and Apple offers tiers of 512 GB ($200 more), 1 TB ($600), and 2 TB ($1000). The nano-texture glass also adds $100 and is available only for models with 1 TB or 2 TB of storage. You can order the iPad Pro (in silver or black), Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (in black or white), and Apple Pencil Pro now, and they’ll ship next week.

Pondering the iPad

Where are we with the iPad lineup? By removing the ninth-generation iPad and dropping the price of the tenth-generation iPad, Apple has clarified what one should buy on the low end, which is good. All iPads now use USB-C, have flat edges, and feature edge-to-edge screens, and only the iPad mini has its front-facing camera on the portrait edge, which may be a bit less of a problem given its small size.

As has long been the case, the low-end iPad is a remarkable deal, and the iPad mini remains attractive for those wanting a smaller one. Both are increasingly long in the tooth, though, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple replace them in time for the holiday shopping season at the end of the year.

For those who want more performance or screen size than the tenth-generation iPad provides, the new M2 iPad Air models are compelling and much more affordable than the iPad Pro models.

The most impressive entrants are the new iPad Pro models, which provide incredible performance in astonishing physical packages. The price is high, of course, especially once you add storage and peripherals—a fully specced-out 13-inch iPad Pro will set you back $2599. That’s roughly comparable with a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro.

Although this has been true for a while, I was struck by the extent to which Apple is targeting audio and video professionals with the iPad Pro. Many of the design decisions, such as the tandem OLED display, the nano-texture glass option, and the M4 chip, ensure that only certain types of professionals will be interested. Emphasizing that was Apple’s focus when demoing the upgrades to Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut for iPad 2. If you don’t spend your days working on high-end graphics, audio, or video, the iPad Pro probably isn’t for you.

As well-designed as these new iPads are, the 13-inch iPad Air is the only change that might be compelling for those who have slowly stopped using the iPad in favor of the Mac and the iPhone. If needing a larger screen sends you to the Mac over the iPad every time, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was too expensive, the new iPad Air might be attractive.

Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until WWDC in early June to see if iPadOS offers anything new. Apple made much of how these iPads provided the necessary power for AI, but the company currently seems to be referring to features like Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, and Live Text, all of which were previously described in terms of machine learning and aren’t what most people consider AI. They may rely on the same underlying technologies but are not the generative AI that dominates today’s tech announcements.

One innovation that would make many people think harder about an iPad comes from Jason Snell of Six Colors. He suggested that if the iPad could optionally run macOS when connected to a Magic Keyboard, we’d get a true convertible Mac. Both the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro have the power and memory to do that, plus storage tiers that match those of MacBooks. Some people might appreciate the equivalent of a modern 11-inch MacBook Air, and the main downside would be fewer ports than a MacBook Air. But would Apple want to give up sales to those who would otherwise buy both?