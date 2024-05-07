Apple Unveils New iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard
At its pre-recorded Let Loose event, Apple focused, as expected, on the iPad lineup, which hadn’t seen any changes in 2023. The company unveiled impressive new 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, a more capable Apple Pencil Pro, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. Prices remain the same, but Apple also lowered the price of the tenth-generation iPad to $349 and dropped the ninth-generation iPad. No changes were made to the iPad mini, leaving us with this lineup and starting prices:
- iPad: $349
- iPad mini: $499
- iPad Air: $599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch)
- iPad Pro: $999 (11-inch) and $1299 (13-inch)
iPad Air Moves to M2, Adds 13-inch Model
The big iPad Air news is the expansion of the lineup to include both an 11-inch model and a new 13-inch model. Those who want a larger screen but can’t justify the cost of a 13-inch iPad Pro can now spend $500 less on a 13-inch iPad that provides 30% more screen space than the 11-inch model. The 11-inch screen offers 2360-by-1640-pixel resolution, whereas the 13-inch screen runs at 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution, both at 264 pixels per inch. Otherwise, the two Liquid Retina screens are nearly identical, with the 13-inch screen being slightly brighter with 600 nits of brightness compared to the 11-inch screen’s 500 nits.
Apple has finally moved the front-facing Ultra Wide 12-megapixel camera to the landscape edge to provide a more natural view on video calls, which nearly everyone takes in landscape orientation. The previous location of the camera on the portrait edge meant that you often seemed to be looking just off to the side rather than directly at the people on the other side of the call. The 12-megapixel rear-facing camera hasn’t changed from the previous model. Apple also moved the stereo speakers to the landscape side of the iPad Air, and the 13-inch model has double the bass.
Both iPad Air models now rely on the M2 chip instead of the M1, which Apple claims is 50% faster than the M1-based iPad Air and three times faster than the fourth-generation iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip (the spec card below lists the A12 Bionic, disagreeing with Apple’s press release). Storage starts at 128 GB, up from 64 GB in previous generations, and Apple now provides storage tiers of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.
Apple bumped the iPad Air’s wireless connectivity to the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Neither is likely to make much of a difference for most people.
The iPad Air is compatible with the existing Magic Keyboard but not the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. It supports the new Apple Pencil Pro (more on that shortly) and the USB-C Apple Pencil, but not the original Apple Pencil or the second-generation Apple Pencil.
Pricing starts at $599 for the 11-inch iPad Air and $799 for the 13-inch iPad. 5G cellular access adds $150. Moving to 256 GB adds $100 to the price, 512 GB adds $300, and 1 TB adds $500. You can now order the new iPad Air models in four colors—blue, purple, starlight, and space gray—and they’ll ship next week.
iPad Pro Leapfrogs to M4 with Ultra Retina XDR Display
Sometimes, it feels like Apple’s hardware engineers are just showing off, and the new iPad Pro models exemplify that. They boast new Ultra Retina XDR displays that rely on OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology that promises brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and faster response times. Because a single OLED panel doesn’t deliver enough brightness, Apple designed a tandem OLED display that combines the light from two panels to deliver 1000 nits of brightness for both SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. There’s even a nano-texture glass option to reduce glare. The 11-inch screen runs at 2420-by-1668-pixel resolution, and the 13-inch screen provides 2752-by-2064-pixel resolution, slightly larger than the comparable iPad Air screens.
The front-facing TrueDepth camera hasn’t changed from the previous generation, but like the iPad Air, it’s now located on the landscape edge for better video conferencing. (The Face ID sensor is also located there.) However, the rear-facing camera has gone backward. Previously, the iPad Pro sported Wide and Ultra Wide cameras and supported 2x optical zoom because of that. The new models drop the Ultra Wide camera entirely. However, they now feature an adaptive True Tone flash that improves document scanning by taking multiple photos with the adaptive flash and then stitching the photos together to eliminate the shadows that plague most camera-based scans.
In part because of the new OLED display, the new iPad Pro models are thinner than before, with the 11-inch measuring 5.3 mm thick and the 13-inch model just 5.1 mm. Apple made a big deal about how that’s less than the iPod nano’s 6.0 mm, making the 13-inch iPad Pro Apple’s thinnest product ever. (The previous generation of the 11-inch iPad Pro was 5.9 mm, so it was also thinner than the iPod nano.) They’re also lighter, with the 11-inch iPad Pro weighing in at 0.98 pounds (444 g) and the 13-inch iPad Pro at 1.28 pounds (579 g). That’s only a slight drop for the 11-inch model—0.77 ounces or 22 grams—but the 13-inch model loses 103 grams, almost a quarter of a pound.
The previous generation of iPad Pro models relied on the M2 chip, but Apple claimed it could only drive the new Ultra Retina XDR display and make the iPad Pro models as thin as they are with new Apple silicon, the M4. It boasts up to four CPU performance cores and six efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a more powerful 16-core Neural Engine. The M4’s Media Engine provides hardware acceleration for popular video codecs like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes, and it adds support for AV1 for more power-efficient playback of high-res streaming video. The M4’s CPU is 50% faster than the M2 in the previous models, and its GPU is up to four times faster than the M2. Performance-per-watt remains the same, so the M4 can run at the same speed as the M2 while using half the power.
iPad Pro models with 256 GB or 512 GB of storage get an M4 with a 9-core CPU (3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) and 8 GB of memory. If you bump up to 1 TB or 2 TB of storage, the M4 has a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) and 16 GB of memory.
Many iPad Pro buyers will also want a keyboard and Apple Pencil, and Apple has fresh offerings. The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro retains the design that floats the iPad above the surface while becoming thinner and lighter. It includes a function row of keys that provide quick access to features like screen brightness and volume. The palm rest is now made from aluminum, and the trackpad is larger and features haptic feedback, so it feels more like using a MacBook. As before, it attaches magnetically and uses the Smart Connector to connect power and data without Bluetooth—there’s also a USB-C connector in the hinge for charging. It costs $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro or $349 for the 13-inch iPad Pro.
Apple also unveiled the new Apple Pencil Pro, adding a sensor in the barrel to detect a squeeze to bring up a tool palette. A gyroscope detects when the artist rolls the Apple Pencil Pro, changing the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools. A new haptic engine provides confirmation of various actions, including squeeze, double tap, and snapping to a Smart Shape. The Apple Pencil Pro supports Apple Pencil hover to visualize the orientation of a tool before making a mark. It pairs, charges, and is stored on the side of the iPad Pro using a new magnetic interface, but if you lose it, you can use Find My to locate it. Ironically, the Apple Pencil Pro is thicker than the iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil Pro costs $129, and the iPad Pro models also support the $79 USB-C Apple Pencil, but not the original Apple Pencil or the second-generation Apple Pencil.
The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999, with the 13-inch model at $1299. Adding 5G cellular access adds $200. Storage starts at 256 GB, up from 128 GB, and Apple offers tiers of 512 GB ($200 more), 1 TB ($600), and 2 TB ($1000). The nano-texture glass also adds $100 and is available only for models with 1 TB or 2 TB of storage. You can order the iPad Pro (in silver or black), Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (in black or white), and Apple Pencil Pro now, and they’ll ship next week.
Pondering the iPad
Where are we with the iPad lineup? By removing the ninth-generation iPad and dropping the price of the tenth-generation iPad, Apple has clarified what one should buy on the low end, which is good. All iPads now use USB-C, have flat edges, and feature edge-to-edge screens, and only the iPad mini has its front-facing camera on the portrait edge, which may be a bit less of a problem given its small size.
As has long been the case, the low-end iPad is a remarkable deal, and the iPad mini remains attractive for those wanting a smaller one. Both are increasingly long in the tooth, though, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple replace them in time for the holiday shopping season at the end of the year.
For those who want more performance or screen size than the tenth-generation iPad provides, the new M2 iPad Air models are compelling and much more affordable than the iPad Pro models.
The most impressive entrants are the new iPad Pro models, which provide incredible performance in astonishing physical packages. The price is high, of course, especially once you add storage and peripherals—a fully specced-out 13-inch iPad Pro will set you back $2599. That’s roughly comparable with a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro.
Although this has been true for a while, I was struck by the extent to which Apple is targeting audio and video professionals with the iPad Pro. Many of the design decisions, such as the tandem OLED display, the nano-texture glass option, and the M4 chip, ensure that only certain types of professionals will be interested. Emphasizing that was Apple’s focus when demoing the upgrades to Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut for iPad 2. If you don’t spend your days working on high-end graphics, audio, or video, the iPad Pro probably isn’t for you.
As well-designed as these new iPads are, the 13-inch iPad Air is the only change that might be compelling for those who have slowly stopped using the iPad in favor of the Mac and the iPhone. If needing a larger screen sends you to the Mac over the iPad every time, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was too expensive, the new iPad Air might be attractive.
Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until WWDC in early June to see if iPadOS offers anything new. Apple made much of how these iPads provided the necessary power for AI, but the company currently seems to be referring to features like Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, and Live Text, all of which were previously described in terms of machine learning and aren’t what most people consider AI. They may rely on the same underlying technologies but are not the generative AI that dominates today’s tech announcements.
One innovation that would make many people think harder about an iPad comes from Jason Snell of Six Colors. He suggested that if the iPad could optionally run macOS when connected to a Magic Keyboard, we’d get a true convertible Mac. Both the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro have the power and memory to do that, plus storage tiers that match those of MacBooks. Some people might appreciate the equivalent of a modern 11-inch MacBook Air, and the main downside would be fewer ports than a MacBook Air. But would Apple want to give up sales to those who would otherwise buy both?
I remain convinced that Macs (and other computers) are for content creation; iPads are for content consumption (and maybe gaming), and they just don’t need that much power—or that steep a price.
Interesting Fact. The basic iPad is $350.00. The new magic keyboard is $300. By any chance does the price of the keyboard have anything to do with the legalization of cannabis?
One additional thought: I figured out a possible reason it was named the Magic Keyboard; given its price point it will be a neat trick if they can get anyone to buy it!
High-end tablets are neither frivolous nor misguided for some content creators. For those who work in visual arts, a touchscreen is an extremely helpful tool. Prior to professional-level tablets, having a screen you could directly draw on with a stylus on a Mac was an expensive add-on (a base-level Wacom Cintiq is in the same price range as a regular iPad).
If you don’t draw, you may not appreciate how much more natural it is to draw on the screen with a stylus than to approximate it with a mouse, trackball, or trackpad. The number of digital artists I encounter who use an iPad Pro for their creative work is huge. Many use them in conjunction with more traditional computers (Mac, Windows, or Linux), but an iPad Pro is invaluable for the act of drawing itself.
You can believe whatever you want, but you are categorically incorrect to assert that tablets are not for content creation.
Missed opportunity: clean up the naming.
iPad mini, iPad SE, iPad (Plus), iPad Pro (Max). Done.
Final step: thinning. Drop the 13" Air and the 11" Pro.
Sure, it would be fairly obvious to add macOS capability to the iPP when you attached a KB. But why? The very cheapest 13" iPP with MK is $1528 (about the cost of a base 14" MBP). Over $500 more expensive than the 13" MBA. Oh well. Perhaps an 11" iPP with macOS makes sense for those looking for an 11" MBA. It would still be $300 more expensive than the 13" MBA. Tells me what a great deal the MBA is and how expensive Apple has made these iPads.
Overall, what I liked most about this announcement is that it bodes well for all the rumors claiming that the Mac Studio and Pro will head straight to M4 Max/Ultra (based on the improved N3P process) later this year together with a MBP refresh. I feel I kind of missed the moment to upgrade my M1 14" to the M3 when it came out last Oct. But by fall 2024 my M1 will be 3 years old and I’ll have no qualms whatsoever upgrading straight to M4. For the first time in forever, I will probably not be getting AppleCare for my new MacMook. They’re just that rock solid.
Fair point: And drawing!
I’ve been using an 11” iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil for photo editing for a couple of years now. Complete game changer for me. Between the ability to zoom in and the Pencil, photo editing feels natural on these tablets. I never felt that way on a Mac before. I feel like I’m working on a print.
I have to say, too that the Apple Pencil is probably one of Apple’s best products. It does everything it’s supposed to do. Perfectly. I can’t image editing without one. With that said I’m a bit disappointed that the new one doesn’t work with my M2 iPad Pro.
I agree 1,0000%. It’s been years since I fooled around with an Wacom tablet. In addition to not handling color particularly well, the Wacoms were heavy, big and clutzy. Good luck walking around with one, or drawing when you have to draw while standing or walking around.
And IIRC, you can only use a Wacom for drawing. You can use an iPad or Pro for entertainment, work, listen to music, watch TV and movies, read books, take and edit photos, etc. etc., etc. when you are not working or drawing for fun.
And there are a gazillion iOS apps that can also run on an iPad. A Wacom is just a Wacom.
