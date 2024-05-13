iOS 17.5 Adds Cross-Platform Location Tracking Alerts

Share Email



Apple has released a hefty collection of operating system updates with a few new features, a new Pride Radiance wallpaper and watch face, unspecified bug fixes, and a slew of security fixes. You can now use Software Update to download iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, macOS 14.5 Sonoma, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, HomePod Software 17.5, macOS Ventura 13.6.7, macOS Monterey 12.7.5, iOS 16.7.8, and iPadOS 16.7.8.

Only iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and macOS 14.5 receive new features; the rest of the updates sport only bug and security fixes.

Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers

The most important new feature is support in iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 for a new industry specification—Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers—that makes it possible for both iOS and Android to alert users if they are unknowingly being tracked by a Bluetooth tracking device like the AirTag. The spec says:

This document’s goal is to, in part, help protect the privacy of individuals from unwanted tracking by location-tracking accessories. Location-tracking accessories provide numerous benefits to consumers, but, as with all technology, it is possible for them to be misused. Misuse of location-tracking accessories can result in unwanted tracking of individuals or items for nefarious purposes such as stalking, harassment, and theft. This document is focused on protecting people from misuse of location-tracking accessories. Formalizing a set of best practices for manufacturers will allow for scalable compatibility with unwanted tracking detection technologies on various smartphone platforms and improve privacy and security for individuals. Unwanted tracking detection can both detect and alert individuals that a location tracker separated from the owner’s device is traveling with them, as well as provide means to find and disable the tracker. This document outlines technical best practices for location tracker manufacturers, which will allow for their compatibility with unwanted tracking detection and alerting technology on platforms.

Thanks to this new specification, smartphone owners running iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, or Android 6.0+ will receive alerts if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is seen moving with them over time, regardless of which platform that device is paired with. Apple implies that AirTags and Find My accessories are already compatible with this new spec and says that other manufacturers of Bluetooth trackers, including Chipolo, Eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee, have committed to making future tags compatible. Of course, that suggests that current trackers may not be compatible.

Apple News+ Additions

Subscribers to Apple News+ receive two new features: the original spelling game Quartiles and Offline Mode. Quartiles shows a grid of tiles containing two to four letters and challenges players to combine them to make longer words, scoring points based on word length. A new Puzzles Scoreboard shows personalized stats and streaks for each puzzle. Quartiles and the Puzzles Scoreboard are available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Offline Mode enables iPhone and iPad users to automatically download Top Stories, Apple News Today audio briefings, complete magazine issues and narrated articles from News+ publishers, and puzzles to access later, without any sort of Internet connection—handy for those long flights. Downloaded content refreshes once the device is back online. Apple says Offline Mode optimizes downloads to maximize free space on the device.

Update Advice

These updates present an unusual set of update scenarios: