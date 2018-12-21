Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

1Password 7.2.4

AgileBits has released 1Password 7.2.4, a festive season serving of bug fixes and enhancements for the password manager. The update adds your 1Password.com emergency kit to your Downloads folder, brings support for using the Continuity Camera feature in macOS 10.14 Mojave for scanning 1Password Setup Codes and two-factor QR codes, improves keyboard navigation in 1Password mini, sends detached windows behind the main window while locked, adds the capability to Control-click vaults in the sidebar, resolves an issue where 1Password would not unhide when Command-Tabbing it to the front, eliminates several crashes, and fixes a rare issue where locking would freeze during bulk document download. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits and Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 52.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

