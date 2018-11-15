Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

1Password 7.2.2

AgileBits has released 1Password 7.2.2 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The update now prompts you to enable the Safari App Extension if necessary, ensures 1Password mini displays properly on multiple screen systems, enables sorting of Favorites, allows searching based on the presence of 2FA codes, and adds OmniFocus 3 to the list of suggested items. 1Password 7.2.2 also fixes a bug that could cause 1Password mini to stick around when it should have been dismissed, eliminates several crashes, and requires you type your Master Password any time you add or remove fingerprints. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits and Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 45.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

Comments About 1Password 7.2.2

