AgileBits has released 1Password 7.2.5, improving unlock speed on some slower computers and when Touch ID is configured. The password manager adds support for QuickBooks, ensures the app no longer falsely notifies you that it is not enabled in Safari when fast user switching, resolves a possible issue with slowdowns when viewing item details, improves interaction with the vault list view for VoiceOver users, prevents a crash from occurring when exporting to CSV or TXT files, fixes the formatting of numeric passwords, and fixes a bug that prevented renaming tags. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits and the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 52.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)