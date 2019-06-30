Share Facebook

AgileBits has released 1Password 7.3.1, bringing back tagging capabilities to 1Password mini and ensuring the generator in 1Password mini will now save, copy, and fill if it’s on a Web page with a password field. The password manager also improves the experience of migrating to a 1Password membership across multiple devices, enables you to set Favorites as the default view in 1Password mini, fixes a bug that could cause 1Password to open the last filled Web site when unlocking the main app, resolves a crash that could occur while syncing items in a standalone vault, and corrects performance problems when rendering markdown in Secure Notes. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 51 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)