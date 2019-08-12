Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.3.2, a maintenance release focused on improving stability. The update now allows you to turn off Two-Factor Authentication for your 1Password Account from the preferences window, allows network administrators to tailor the preferences that dictate the “start automatically at login” behavior, resolves a crash that could occur when using Desktop App Integration, improves the stability of custom image manipulation when darkening a selected icon, fixes a bug that prevented vault descriptions from being properly saved after editing, resolves an issue that could cause 1Password to prompt to add a file over and over again, and fixes a bug that prevented item sharing in a detached window from working correctly. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 51.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)